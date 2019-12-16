You are here:
Citizenship Amendment Act Protests Updates: Curfew to be lifted across Assam on Tuesday, broadband internet will also be restored, say reports

India FP Staff Dec 16, 2019 23:53:00 IST
  • 23:38 (IST)

    Pakistan parliament passes resolution against CAA

    Pakistan's Parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution terming India's Citizenship Amendment Act against the bilateral agreements and asked New Delhi to revoke the discriminatory clauses in it, PTI reported.

    The resolution — moved in the National Assembly by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood - said the Citizenship Act was "against international norms of equality and non-discrimination and International Human Rights Law".

    "This amendment is also against bilateral agreements and understandings between Indian and Pakistan particularly those on security and rights of minorities in the respective countries," it further said.

  • 23:23 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests

    What's the need of new legislation when we are facing economic slowdown, unemployment: Kejriwal

    In the wake of country-wide protests against amended citizenship law, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought to know the need to bring a new legislation at a time when the country was facing issues like economic slowdown and unemployment.

    Speaking at a media event, Kejriwal said that students have been protesting against the amended law across the country and the Centre should consider their demands.

    "CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) is dangerous. We had opposed it and voted against it in Parliament... I want to ask what was the need to bring this bill at this time. In the country, there are a lot of other important issues," he said.

    "People are not getting employment. The country is passing through worst economic slowdown. Prices of several items have been shooting up," he said.

  • 23:17 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests

    Jamia Milia Islamia campus wears desolate look after police crackdown

    Shards of broken glass, unclaimed footwear and bags, and a pack of unfinished biscuits lay on the bloodstained floor of a library at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here a day after it was vandalised following a police crackdown at the varsity premises.

    The campus wore a desolate look on Monday as wary students kept mostly to themselves, asking mediapersons to show their identity cards before they could recount the previous evening's startling violence. There was anger and anguish among the few students present on campus as they narrated their experiences during Sunday's violence.

    A student blamed the Delhi Police for destruction of the University's property, saying that universities are like religious places and by entering their campus and then vandalising it, the police had "desecrated" a religious place which was an "unpardonable" act.

    (PTI)

  • 23:09 (IST)

    Delhi Police denies firing after reported bullet injuries to students

    DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal reacted to reports regarding bullet injuries to Jamia Milia Islamia students on Monday and said, "No bullet was fired by police. Only tear gas shells were used to disperse the violent mob who were pelting stones at police."

    Two men who were apparently caught in the Jamia violence are being treated for "gunshot injuries" at Safdarjung Hospital, PTI reported on Monday. 

    However, the Delhi Police said it did not open fire during the Sunday incident and its personnel were not carrying firearms. "The nature of injuries being reported could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells and we are probing the allegations," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • 22:52 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests

    Arvind Kejriwal seeks appointment with Amit Shah

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the violence in Jamia Milia Islamia university and was quoted by India Today as saying, "Have sought an appointment for meeting with Home minister to discuss the situation in Delhi."

  • 22:35 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests

    Protestors read Preamble at India Gate

    People protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi Police's action in Jamia Milia Islamia university on Monday read the Preamble of the Constitution at the India Gate.

  • 22:12 (IST)

    Assam CAA protests

    Broadband internet to be restored in Assam tomorrow

    Broadband internet services across Assam are likely to be restored on Tuesday morning, a few days after it was snapped when violent protests broke out in several districts against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • 21:56 (IST)

    Mau CAA protest updates

    Vehicles torched during protests in UP's Mau; situation peaceful now, says senior police official

     
    Police lobbed tear gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation in Mau's Dakshintola area, reports PTI. An eyewitness said protesters set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police.
     
     
    Police, however, gave out a much smaller number of vehicles damaged. Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said in Lucknow, "Three or four motorcycles were set ablaze.”
     
     
    “The unlawful assembly has been dispersed. Additional forces have been deployed. Presently, peace and order is being maintained," he said in a statement, adding that Section 144 has been imposed in the area. 

  • 21:46 (IST)

    Pune CAA protests updates

    Students, citizens protest at SPPU against police action in Jamia

    Over 300 students and citizens staged a protest on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Monday evening to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia who faced police action for agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
     
     
    Students from various SPPU-affiliated colleges and members of organisations such as the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Yuvak Kranti Dal took part in the protest.
     
     
    Holding placards with message such as 'fascism down, down,' Don't sell our Country', One Nation, All Religion' students shouted slogans and condemned the "brutality" unleashed by the Delhi Police on the protesting students.
     
     
    PTI
     

  • 21:30 (IST)

    Chandrasekhar Azad joins protest at India Gate

    Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad also joined the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Delhi Police action in Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday. News18 reported that Azad joined protesters gathered at the India Gate on Monday evening, as they raised slogans against the legislation.

  • 21:26 (IST)

    Protests against CAA due to 'venomous disinformation': G Kishan Reddy

    Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said violence that erupted in the country against the newly enacted Citizenship Act was due to the "venomous" disinformation being spread by a "callous" and irresponsible Opposition.

    He added that political parties which were allegedly instigating violence in the national capital over the amended Citizenship Act should refrain from doing so and asked people to maintain peace.

  • 21:18 (IST)

    Second protest against CAA, police action in JMI in Mumbai on 19 Dec

    Amid a slew of protests by universities across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi Police's action in Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday, the next protest in Mumbai is scheduled for 19 December. Protesters are scheduled to gather at the Ambassador Hotel at Marine Drive at 2 pm, and walk to Girgaum Chowpatty by 3 pm on Thursday.

  • 21:05 (IST)

    Uddhav Thackeray says 'no clarity' on CAA

    Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, spoke about the nationwide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur on Monday, and said, "The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill were not answered. There is no clarity on Citizenship Act."

  • 20:44 (IST)

    Two Jamia students admitted to Safdarjung with bullet injuries, say reports

    Two men, who were apparently part of a demonstration by Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday, have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital with "gunshot injury", PTI and NDTV reported on Monday.

     The father of one of students, Sohaib Khan (23), was quoted by PTI as saying that his son was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was hit by a "pellet" on toe. "He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," Mohammad Arshad said.

    Another student, 22-year-old Ajaz who also suffered gunshot injury on the chest apparently at the protest site, was also undergoing treatment at the Centre-run hospital.

    Meanwhile. the Delhi Police categorically denied firing on the protesters during the clash.

  • 20:27 (IST)

    Amit Shah appeals to protesting students to 'understand' CAA

    Union home minister Amit Shah raised the issue of nation-wide student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act during his campaign speech in Jharkhand's Poreyahat on Monday.

    He said, "I appeal to students to understand the Citizenship Amendment Act. There is no provision in CAA that takes away anyone's citizenship. Congress, AAP and TMC are misleading you and creating an atmosphere of violence across the country."

  • 20:16 (IST)

    West Bengal governor replies to Mamata

    West Bengal governor Jagdish Dhankar, in his reply to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter on Monday, said, "...Even on current critical situation in the State, I've not been briefed by state government. I'd like that we work in tandem for the larger public interest so that people of West Bengal get respite from violence and peace is restored".

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee writes to West Bengal governor about 'frequent' press briefings criticising the state govt

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to the state governor Jagdeep Dhankar after he called for a meeting with her on the law and order situation over the Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

    Mamata's letter said, "Really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the state government... The prime focus of the state administration is to maintain a peaceful situation as against what is going on throughout the country."

  • 19:50 (IST)

    Protesters read out preamble at India Gate

    Thousands of people gathered at the India Gate in Delhi on Monday evening to continue the protest against Delhi Police's action in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday. Showing their solidarity with the students, the protesters also read the preamble of the Constitution, and vowed to adhere to the secularism enshrined in it.

    (Image credit: News18)

  • 19:45 (IST)

    University students across Delhi protest at India Gate

    Scores of students from different universities across Delhi gathered at India Gate on Monday to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

    They raised slogans of "Delhi Police down down" and "Tanashahi nahi chalegi". Police had put up barricades to not allow students to reach the Amar Jawan Jyoti where an event to read the Preamble was scheduled to take place.

  • 19:20 (IST)

    Amid protests, Mamata Banerjee to meet West Bengal governor tomorrow

    West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a meeting at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Tuesday, to apprise him on the law and order situation in the state.

    The meeting comes amid country-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Kolkata's Jadhavpur University and Presidency also participated in protests against the Delhi Police's action in the Jamia Milia Islamia university in Delhi on Sunday.

  • 19:13 (IST)

    Internet services suspended in Aligarh

    Internet services suspended in Aligarh (city) till 12 am on the intervening night between Tueday and Wednesday, ANI reported.

  • 19:10 (IST)

    List of protests against CAA, police action in JMI 

    Following the brazen action by the Delhi Police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night when the police entered the university campus and blocked the gates to nab "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, students from across the country — Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai — have planned various protests over the next 24 hours to protest against "police brutality" on students of Jamia, Aligarh Mulsim University and Guwahati University.

    Read the full report here

  • 19:04 (IST)

    Protesters at Mumbai University raise slogans hailing Constitution 

    Protesters at the Mumbai University's Kalina campus on Monday raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and hailing the Constitution as "strong". They said, "Samvidhaan humara bhaari hai."

  • 18:51 (IST)

    It's an attack on the soul of the nation: Priyanka on police action in JMI

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday led a Congress protest against Delhi Police action against Jamia Milia Islamia students on Sunday.

    She said, "The government has given a blow to the Constitution. It's an attack on the soul of the nation, youth is the soul of the nation. It's their right to protest. I'm a mother too. You entered into their library, dragged them out and thrashed them up. This is tyranny."

    "Every person in Congress will fight against this tyranny and stand with the students," she added.

    She also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "his silence" on several issues. "Prime Minister should answer on what happened at the University yesterday, whose government beat up the students? He should speak on the sinking economy. His party MLA raped a girl, why hasn't he spoken on it?"

  • 18:42 (IST)

    Students of 2 Kolkata universities rally against police action in JMI

    The Jadavpur University and Presidency varsity students took out separate rallies on Monday denouncing police action inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi. The General Secretary of Arts Faculty Students' Union of Jadavpur University, Debraj Debnath said that around 300 agitators of different student unions participated in the rally.

    The students carried placards against the amended citizenship law and police crackdown on students in the campus of Jamia Millia and raised slogans against the BJP and Delhi Police, Debnath said.

    (PTI)

  • 18:20 (IST)

    Assam CAA protests updates

    Himanta Biswa Sarma says all protesters not from Guwahati, alleges ulterior motive

    Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that those involved in the violence in Guwahati were not from the city but had come from lower Assam districts. ANI quoted Sarma and said, " The government will investigate whether they came to participate in the agitation or they were brought there by some kind of design. An official investigation team will be announced in a day or two."

  • 18:10 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests updates

    Jagdish Tytler joins Congress protest at India Gate

    Jagdish Tytler joined the Congress' symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University, reports ANI. Tweets trolled the party for putting Tytler, who has been accused of being involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. 

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Ahmedabad CAA protests updates

     
    Students in Ahmedabad only detained not arrested, say police
     

    Initial reports from Ahmedabad said that, at least, 50-60 students from various colleges were detained outside IIM-Ahmedabad. The students are currently near the University police station and the police clarified they have been detained, not arrested and will be released soon. 

    - Input from Anmol Somanchi, independent researcher

  • Mumbai CAA protests updates

    Over 200 gather at Mumbai University

    Over 200 people gathered at the Mumbai University in Kalina near Santa Cruz where protesters raised slogans of Azadi and condemned the violence meted out to students in Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and the Guwahati University who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The slogans also alluded to the need to not discriminate on the basis of religion. 

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Kerala CAA protests updates

    Protests underway in Central University of Kerala

     

    Protests against the police violence on Jamia and AMU students and against the amended Citizenship Act are also underway in Central University of Kerala, Kasargod.

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Ahmedabad CAA protests updates

     

    Protesters outside IIM Ahmedabad detained, taken to police station, claim reports

    Journalists in Ahmedabad report that those protesting outside IIM Ahmedabad have been detained and are being taken to the police station.

  • 17:08 (IST)

    MHA issues advisory to states, UTs to contain violence, prevent spread of fake news

     

    MHA has issued an advisory to states and UTs that in view of incidences of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country, it is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property, reports ANI.

    "State governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence."

  • 16:57 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests updates

    Gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations closed

    "Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan are closed. Trains will not be halting at Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan," ANI quoted DMRC as saying. 

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests updates

    Protesters outside Jamia cover their mouths during 'silent' protest 

    A video shared by a freelance journalist on Twitter shows protesters outside Jamia standing with their hands over their mouths. A protester can be heard saying " This is a silent protest, please cover your mouth."

  • 16:26 (IST)

    Mumbai CAA protests updates

    Watch: Protesters raise 'Azadi' slogans at Mumbai University

     

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests updates

     

    Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi protest at India Gate

     

    Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi hold dharna at India Gate to express solidarity with protesting students.

    "This is a government that has attacked the rights of youths ans students of the country. That is why, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders have decided to sit on a symbolic protest at the India Gate from 4 pm, for the next 2 hours,"  party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI.

  • 16:11 (IST)

    West Bengal CAA protests updates

     

    Calcutta HC directs West Bengal govt to file report on action taken

     
     
    Calcutta HC directs state govt to file report on action taken regarding law and order situation in West Bengal, as protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue, reports PTI. 

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests updates

    Govt has attacked the Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi 

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the govt over the attack on the Jamia Millia Islamia students and said that the party will against the government to save the Constitution,

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests updates

     

    ABP journalist gheraoed by protesters near Jamia says 'protests not peaceful'

    A video shared by ABP News shows the channel's reporter being gheraoed by protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia. The protesters, mostly men, gheraoed the anchor and blocked the cameraperson from shooting anything. The reporter was seen asking if this is what a peaceful protest looks like. 

    Firstpost could not independently verify whether the protesters were students of the University. The anchor, in fact, did not clarify whether the protesters were students and kept referring to the crowd as "they". In the end of the video, the student anchor is heard saying, "They, however, look too old to be students," and added that even ABP could not verify whether the miscreants were students or general public. 

    The anchor also pointed out that the protesters who heckled the reporter did not look like students.

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests updates

    Entry, exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia metro station closed: DMRC

    Jamia Millia Islamia metro station's entry and exit gates were closed on Monday following a protest by students against Sunday's police action. "Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. 

  • 15:20 (IST)

    West Bengal CAA protests updates

    Few people took money from BJP for perpetrating violence, outside forces involved: Mamata Banerjee

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed at some powers from outside West Bengal "acting as friends" of the Muslim community for the vandalism and arson.

    The TMC supremo, who led a mega rally from Red Road to​ Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate​ Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC in Bengal and dared the Centre to dismiss her government.

    "There are some forces from outside the state, who are acting as friends of minorities and have indulged in this violence. These forces are stooges of the BJP, don't fall into their trap," Banerjee told party members.

    "As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. I will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped," she said hitting out at the BJP.

    The chief minister also condemned the police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and said it should not have happened. Slamming the BJP, Banerjee said the party should take care of the states it rules in Northeast before "lecturing others" on law and order.

    She also said that just because a few trains were set on fire, the Centre has stopped railway services in most parts of the state.

  • 15:15 (IST)

    Assam CAA protests updates

    Military columns deployed in Assam should be back in barracks in a day or two: Army Commander

    Army Commander Lt Gen Anil​ Chauhan on Monday expressed hope that military columns deployed in Assam, the epicentre of protests over the citizenship law, would return to barracks in a day or two as the situation in the state was "fast improving".

    He said that it was the prerogative of the state administration to seek assistance of the Army to restore law and order, after having failed to handle a situation. "Over the past three days, Army columns were deployed not just in Assam but also in Tripura. Some were kept on standby in Meghalaya, but were not deployed. Up until day before yesterday (Saturday), there were about 24 columns in upper Assam and 12 in lower Assam."

    He further said: "On ground, however, just eight columns carried out flag marches. The numbers then dropped to four or five," General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC in-C) Lt Gen Anil Chauhan said at Fort William, the headquarters of Eastern Command.

    "This indicates how fast the situation is improving... Hopefully in a day or two we should be back in the barracks and the civic administration back on its feet," he said.

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Delhi CAA protests updates

    Protestors set the bus on fire: Delhi Police PRO briefs media

    Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Monday brief the media about the events that lead to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. He said, "Around 4:30 pm some protesters went towards Mata Mandir marg and set a bus on fire."

    He further appealed to students to not believe in rumours. "There are lot of rumours going around over this incident (violence near Jamia), I appeal to everyone especially students to not believe in rumours. Action will be taken against whoever is involved in this incident." he said.

    He also said that no casualties had taken place and neither did any firing. "Delhi police used minimum force, our staff didn't have arms at that time.", he said.

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Assam CAA protests updates

    Internet services suspended in Assam till Tuesday

    Suspension of internet services in Assam was extended by another 24 hours on Monday to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and maintain law and order in the state, officials said.

    The state has been under an internet blackout since Wednesday amid violent protests against the citizenship law. "Internet services across Assam will remain suspended till Tuesday," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna told PTI.

    This has been done as "social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter and You Tube etc are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation".

    Internet services were suspended on Wednesday, initially for a period of 24 hours in ten districts of the state, and was extended for another 48 hours across the state on Thursday.

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Centre muzzling protests, should re-think on CAA: NCP

    The NCP on Monday attacked the Centre over police crackdown on those protesting the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi, saying such "muzzling" of voices was unfortunate, and asked the BJP-led dispensation to re-think over the new law given the opposition to it.

    "It is unfortunate that the central government is muzzling the protests. They should allow the protests in a democratic way. We urge that the government re-think on the​ CAA as so many people are against it countrywide," NCP spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said.

    He noted that parties like the Asom Gana Parishad, which is the BJP's ally, were also opposing the new law after supporting it. "It is then pretty evident that public pressure is so much that these parties are having re-think on it (the CAA). So, the government should also re-think on it," Tatkare said.

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Several opposition parties demand judicial probe into police action against Jamia students

    Congress and several opposition political parties on Monday condemned the police "brutality" against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents.

    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja at a press conference condemned the police action on Sunday against Jamia students who were protesting against the new citizenship amendment law. "How could the police enter Jamia and unleash such brutality on the students when the university authorities did not allow the police to enter it?" Azad asked.

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Karnataka CAA protests updates

    IIM Bangalore students write to Narendra Modi against police action against Jamia, AMU students

    Over 100 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, raising their protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.

    "We stand in solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA). We call upon you to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law.

    "We condemn the police action on students. Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic's founding. We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility," the letter said.

    The letter signed by the students clarified that they have written it in their personal capacity.

  • 14:22 (IST)

    'Cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us': Narendra Modi tweets on CAA violence

    Narendra Modi on Monday called for the country to 'work together' for the development of India and the empowerment of "every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised." He further stated that the country "cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance."

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act 'deeply distressing': Narendra Modi

    Narendra Modi broke his silence over the ongoing protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday. The prime minister took to microblogging site Twitter. In his first reaction to the protests Modi said, "Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos."

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Anurag Kashyap calls govt 'fascist' over its handling of student protests against CAA

    Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday called the Narendra Modi's government "fascist" over the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University following their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The police entered Jamia Millia Islamia University after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act spiralled out of control on Sunday evening.

    Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen, were injured as violence erupted during the protest.​ Kashyap, who had quit the micro-blogging site in August, returned on the microblogging site, saying he cannot stay "silent any longer".

Citizenship Act protests LATEST Updates: Broadband internet services across Assam are likely to be restored on Tuesday morning, a few days after it was snapped when violent protests broke out in several districts against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Two men, who were apparently part of a demonstration by Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday, have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital with "gunshot injury", PTI and NDTV reported on Monday.

The father of one of students, Sohaib Khan (23), was quoted by PTI as saying that his son was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was hit by a "pellet" on toe. "He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," Mohammad Arshad said.

Another student, 22-year-old Ajaz who also suffered gunshot injury on the chest apparently at the protest site, was also undergoing treatment at the Centre-run hospital.

Meanwhile. the Delhi Police categorically denied firing on the protesters during the clash.

Thousands of people gathered at the India Gate in Delhi on Monday evening to continue the protest against Delhi Police's action in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday. Showing their solidarity with the students, the protesters also read the preamble of the Constitution, and vowed to adhere to the secularism enshrined in it.

Scores of students from different universities across Delhi gathered at India Gate on Monday to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

They raised slogans of "Delhi Police down down" and "Tanashahi nahi chalegi". Police had put up barricades to not allow students to reach the Amar Jawan Jyoti where an event to read the Preamble was scheduled to take place.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday led a Congress protest against Delhi Police action against Jamia Milia Islamia students on Sunday.

She said, "The government has given a blow to the Constitution. It's an attack on the soul of the nation, youth is the soul of the nation. It's their right to protest. I'm a mother too. You entered into their library, dragged them out and thrashed them up. This is tyranny."

"Every person in Congress will fight against this tyranny and stand with the students," she added.

She also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "his silence" on several issues. "Prime Minister should answer on what happened at the University yesterday, whose government beat up the students? He should speak on the sinking economy. His party MLA raped a girl, why hasn't he spoken on it?"

Protesters at the Mumbai University's Kalina campus on Monday raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and hailing the Constitution as 'strong'. They said, 'Samvidhaan humara bhaari hai.'

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that those involved in the violence in Guwahati were not from the city but had come from lower Assam districts. ANI quoted Sarma and said, " The government will investigate whether they came to participate in the agitation or they were brought there by some kind of design. An official investigation team will be announced in a day or two."

Initial reports from Ahmedabad said that, at least, 50-60 students from various colleges were detained outside IIM-Ahmedabad. The students are currently near the University railway station and the police clarified they have been detained, not arrested and will be released soon.

MHA has issued an advisory to states and UTs that in view of incidences of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country, it is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property, reports ANI.

"State governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ahmed Patel and other Congress leaders  stage a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) and Aligarh Muslim University.

Protests have erupted in solidarity with students of Jamila Millia Islamnia and Aligarh Muslim University in different parts of the country. Protests were held in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed at some powers from outside West Bengal 'acting as friends' of the Muslim community for the vandalism and arson. The TMC supremo, who led a mega rally from Red Road to​ Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate​ Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC in Bengal and dared the Centre to dismiss her government.

"There are some forces from outside the state, who are acting as friends of minorities and have indulged in this violence. These forces are stooges of the BJP, don't fall into their trap," Banerjee told party members.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Monday brief the media about the events that lead to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. He said, 'Around 4:30 pm some protesters went towards Mata Mandir marg and set a bus on fire.' He also said that no casualties had taken place and neither did any firing. 'Delhi police used minimum force, our staff didn't have arms at that time,' he said.

He further appealed to students to not believe in rumours. "There are a lot of rumours going around over this incident (violence near Jamia), I appeal to everyone especially students to not believe in rumours. Action will be taken against whoever is involved in this incident," he said.

In his first reactions to Jamia violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for the country to 'work together' for the development of India and the empowerment of 'every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.' He further stated that the country 'cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance'.

All Assam Students' Union​ (AASU) leaders Samujjal Bhattacharya, Lurinjyoti Gogoi taken into police custody along with over 100 protestors during rally in Guwahati against citizenship law, officials told PTI on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata on Monday along with thousands of​ partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of “jihadists, Maoists and separatists” getting into student activism.  Sitharaman, however, said that she was not aware of the events at New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend. Hitting out at the Congress, the student-activist turned politician said whipping up people's emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party's frustration.

She also said that activism per se is not new to universities and attributed the same to “idealism” that guides a student because of his/her age.

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najma Akhtar brief media on Monday over Sunday violence. She stated that an FIR would be filed against the entry of Delhi Police the university campus. "You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high-level inquiry," she said. She also appealed to the media and people to not believe in rumours. "Yesterday's incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours"

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the 'police brutality'.

The protesting students said a meeting will take place around 12 pm to chart out the future course of action.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on 13 December. "Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter to express solidarity with the students protesting peacefully against  Citizenship Act and NRC. He slammed the BJP-led Centre by calling the CAA and NRC as 'weapons of mass polarisation' which were 'unleashed by fascist of India'.

CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the Supreme Court 'won't be bullied and can't be held to ransom while public properties are destroyed'.The apex court further added that just because the students can't take law in their own hands. The top court agreed to hear the matter tomorrow if no violent protests further take place. Bobde said, 'the only thing we want is that rioting must stop.'

Delhi Police filed two FIRs, citing charges of rioting and damage to property, in the case of the clashes between cops and protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, reported CNN-News18. Internet services will be suspended for another 24 hours in 10 districts of Assam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala led a joint protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Vijayan will be a part of the joint LDF-UDF protest being held at Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam.

Students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia University issued a statement condemning the police actions within the varsity campus amid protests against the Citizenship Act. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader said that only an undivided India can progress, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for dividing India for political gains.

The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said. According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.

Internet services remained suspended in six districts of state:  Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts, where agitation over the amended Act have brought life to a halt. On Sunday night, the officer in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by the agitators.

Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said. In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protest.

DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during protests against the Citizenship Amendment) Act and said the Centre should reconsider it. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Modi government on Sunday of being "cowardly" as it feared to hear the voice of people and was making its presence felt through "oppression" on students and journalists.

The entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services had resumed at all stations, the DMRC said on Monday. In the wake of violence in southeast Delhi after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on Sunday evening, following advice from the police. The students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were detained by the Delhi Police after a protest march against the citizenship law on Sunday night, have received a strong backing from the university's Vice- Chancellor.

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.

The Jamia Milia Islamia University campus in Delhi turned into a virtual war zone on Sunday evening, after violence was reported from a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In unprecedented scenes, police opened fire in the air, hurled smoke bombs and lathi-charged students. The Delhi Police, on its part, claimed that its actions were aimed at controlling the violence.

"Thirty-five students brought to Delhi's Holy Family Hospital with injuries, 11 admitted," sources told PTI. Earlier, students had claimed that the police entered the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge.

Even as the Delhi Police claimed that seven of its personnel had been injured and that the police had entered the campus only to control the situation, Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar condemned the use of force and said that the students had nothing to do with the violence during the protest.

A political science student at the Jamia Milia Islamia University, who did not wish to be named told Firstpost, "We had all gathered in the library. Later, about 200-250 police personnel entered the library. They hurled smoke bombs and beat us with batons. We tried to protect the female students. On this, some police personnel hurled abuses at us, referring to us as 'mullahs' and telling us to go to Pakistan."

Following reports that the police had entered the Jamia campus, the chief proctor of the university told ANI that police had entered forcefully and were beating up staff and students.

Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

Citizenship Amendment Act Protests Updates: Curfew to be lifted across Assam on Tuesday, broadband internet will also be restored, say reports

Fire tenders douse fire set on a bus during protests against the Citizenship Act protesters at Mathura Road in New Delhi. PTI

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.

There was a heavy deployment of police in and around the campus. "The Delhi Police has gheraoed Jamia students in the library. We do not subscribe to the bus burning incident which happened but those who did it were not from the varsity but outsiders. Innocent students are being targeted," claimed a student who did not wish to be named.

Some others alleged that students have been detained by the police, but there was no confirmation from the Delhi Police, which said they were focusing on bringing the situation under control.

Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the protesters during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.

The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there. The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.

Delhi Police personnel were also seen escorting their injured colleagues to safety as burnt tyres, buses and shards of glasses littered the street around them.

