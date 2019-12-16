Citizenship Amendment Act Protests Updates: Curfew to be lifted across Assam on Tuesday, broadband internet will also be restored, say reports

Citizenship Act protests LATEST Updates: Broadband internet services across Assam are likely to be restored on Tuesday morning, a few days after it was snapped when violent protests broke out in several districts against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Meanwhile. the Delhi Police categorically denied firing on the protesters during the clash.
Thousands of people gathered at the India Gate in Delhi on Monday evening to continue the protest against Delhi Police's action in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday. Showing their solidarity with the students, the protesters also read the preamble of the Constitution, and vowed to adhere to the secularism enshrined in it.
Scores of students from different universities across Delhi gathered at India Gate on Monday to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.
They raised slogans of "Delhi Police down down" and "Tanashahi nahi chalegi". Police had put up barricades to not allow students to reach the Amar Jawan Jyoti where an event to read the Preamble was scheduled to take place.
Protesters at the Mumbai University's Kalina campus on Monday raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and hailing the Constitution as 'strong'. They said, 'Samvidhaan humara bhaari hai.'
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that those involved in the violence in Guwahati were not from the city but had come from lower Assam districts. ANI quoted Sarma and said, " The government will investigate whether they came to participate in the agitation or they were brought there by some kind of design. An official investigation team will be announced in a day or two."
Initial reports from Ahmedabad said that, at least, 50-60 students from various colleges were detained outside IIM-Ahmedabad. The students are currently near the University railway station and the police clarified they have been detained, not arrested and will be released soon.
MHA has issued an advisory to states and UTs that in view of incidences of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country, it is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property, reports ANI.
"State governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence."
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ahmed Patel and other Congress leaders stage a symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) and Aligarh Muslim University.
Protests have erupted in solidarity with students of Jamila Millia Islamnia and Aligarh Muslim University in different parts of the country. Protests were held in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed at some powers from outside West Bengal 'acting as friends' of the Muslim community for the vandalism and arson. The TMC supremo, who led a mega rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC in Bengal and dared the Centre to dismiss her government.
"There are some forces from outside the state, who are acting as friends of minorities and have indulged in this violence. These forces are stooges of the BJP, don't fall into their trap," Banerjee told party members.
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Monday brief the media about the events that lead to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. He said, 'Around 4:30 pm some protesters went towards Mata Mandir marg and set a bus on fire.' He also said that no casualties had taken place and neither did any firing. 'Delhi police used minimum force, our staff didn't have arms at that time,' he said.
He further appealed to students to not believe in rumours. "There are a lot of rumours going around over this incident (violence near Jamia), I appeal to everyone especially students to not believe in rumours. Action will be taken against whoever is involved in this incident," he said.
In his first reactions to Jamia violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for the country to 'work together' for the development of India and the empowerment of 'every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.' He further stated that the country 'cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance'.
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leaders Samujjal Bhattacharya, Lurinjyoti Gogoi taken into police custody along with over 100 protestors during rally in Guwahati against citizenship law, officials told PTI on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata on Monday along with thousands of partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.
The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of “jihadists, Maoists and separatists” getting into student activism. Sitharaman, however, said that she was not aware of the events at New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend. Hitting out at the Congress, the student-activist turned politician said whipping up people's emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party's frustration.
She also said that activism per se is not new to universities and attributed the same to “idealism” that guides a student because of his/her age.
Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najma Akhtar brief media on Monday over Sunday violence. She stated that an FIR would be filed against the entry of Delhi Police the university campus. "You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high-level inquiry," she said. She also appealed to the media and people to not believe in rumours. "Yesterday's incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours"
A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the 'police brutality'.
The protesting students said a meeting will take place around 12 pm to chart out the future course of action.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on 13 December. "Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter to express solidarity with the students protesting peacefully against Citizenship Act and NRC. He slammed the BJP-led Centre by calling the CAA and NRC as 'weapons of mass polarisation' which were 'unleashed by fascist of India'.
CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the Supreme Court 'won't be bullied and can't be held to ransom while public properties are destroyed'.The apex court further added that just because the students can't take law in their own hands. The top court agreed to hear the matter tomorrow if no violent protests further take place. Bobde said, 'the only thing we want is that rioting must stop.'
Delhi Police filed two FIRs, citing charges of rioting and damage to property, in the case of the clashes between cops and protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, reported CNN-News18. Internet services will be suspended for another 24 hours in 10 districts of Assam.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala led a joint protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Vijayan will be a part of the joint LDF-UDF protest being held at Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam.
Students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia University issued a statement condemning the police actions within the varsity campus amid protests against the Citizenship Act. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader said that only an undivided India can progress, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for dividing India for political gains.
The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said. According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.
Internet services remained suspended in six districts of state: Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts, where agitation over the amended Act have brought life to a halt. On Sunday night, the officer in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by the agitators.
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said. In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protest.
DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during protests against the Citizenship Amendment) Act and said the Centre should reconsider it. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Modi government on Sunday of being "cowardly" as it feared to hear the voice of people and was making its presence felt through "oppression" on students and journalists.
The entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services had resumed at all stations, the DMRC said on Monday. In the wake of violence in southeast Delhi after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on Sunday evening, following advice from the police. The students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were detained by the Delhi Police after a protest march against the citizenship law on Sunday night, have received a strong backing from the university's Vice- Chancellor.
As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.
The Jamia Milia Islamia University campus in Delhi turned into a virtual war zone on Sunday evening, after violence was reported from a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In unprecedented scenes, police opened fire in the air, hurled smoke bombs and lathi-charged students. The Delhi Police, on its part, claimed that its actions were aimed at controlling the violence.
"Thirty-five students brought to Delhi's Holy Family Hospital with injuries, 11 admitted," sources told PTI. Earlier, students had claimed that the police entered the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge.
Even as the Delhi Police claimed that seven of its personnel had been injured and that the police had entered the campus only to control the situation, Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar condemned the use of force and said that the students had nothing to do with the violence during the protest.
A political science student at the Jamia Milia Islamia University, who did not wish to be named told Firstpost, "We had all gathered in the library. Later, about 200-250 police personnel entered the library. They hurled smoke bombs and beat us with batons. We tried to protect the female students. On this, some police personnel hurled abuses at us, referring to us as 'mullahs' and telling us to go to Pakistan."
Following reports that the police had entered the Jamia campus, the chief proctor of the university told ANI that police had entered forcefully and were beating up staff and students.
Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.
Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.
Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.
There was a heavy deployment of police in and around the campus. "The Delhi Police has gheraoed Jamia students in the library. We do not subscribe to the bus burning incident which happened but those who did it were not from the varsity but outsiders. Innocent students are being targeted," claimed a student who did not wish to be named.
Some others alleged that students have been detained by the police, but there was no confirmation from the Delhi Police, which said they were focusing on bringing the situation under control.
Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the protesters during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.
The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there. The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.
Delhi Police personnel were also seen escorting their injured colleagues to safety as burnt tyres, buses and shards of glasses littered the street around them.
What's the need of new legislation when we are facing economic slowdown, unemployment: Kejriwal
In the wake of country-wide protests against amended citizenship law, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought to know the need to bring a new legislation at a time when the country was facing issues like economic slowdown and unemployment.
Speaking at a media event, Kejriwal said that students have been protesting against the amended law across the country and the Centre should consider their demands.
"CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) is dangerous. We had opposed it and voted against it in Parliament... I want to ask what was the need to bring this bill at this time. In the country, there are a lot of other important issues," he said.
"People are not getting employment. The country is passing through worst economic slowdown. Prices of several items have been shooting up," he said.
Jamia Milia Islamia campus wears desolate look after police crackdown
Shards of broken glass, unclaimed footwear and bags, and a pack of unfinished biscuits lay on the bloodstained floor of a library at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here a day after it was vandalised following a police crackdown at the varsity premises.
The campus wore a desolate look on Monday as wary students kept mostly to themselves, asking mediapersons to show their identity cards before they could recount the previous evening's startling violence. There was anger and anguish among the few students present on campus as they narrated their experiences during Sunday's violence.
A student blamed the Delhi Police for destruction of the University's property, saying that universities are like religious places and by entering their campus and then vandalising it, the police had "desecrated" a religious place which was an "unpardonable" act.
Delhi Police denies firing after reported bullet injuries to students
DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal reacted to reports regarding bullet injuries to Jamia Milia Islamia students on Monday and said, "No bullet was fired by police. Only tear gas shells were used to disperse the violent mob who were pelting stones at police."
Two men who were apparently caught in the Jamia violence are being treated for "gunshot injuries" at Safdarjung Hospital, PTI reported on Monday.
Arvind Kejriwal seeks appointment with Amit Shah
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the violence in Jamia Milia Islamia university and was quoted by India Today as saying, "Have sought an appointment for meeting with Home minister to discuss the situation in Delhi."
Protestors read Preamble at India Gate
People protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi Police's action in Jamia Milia Islamia university on Monday read the Preamble of the Constitution at the India Gate.
Broadband internet to be restored in Assam tomorrow
Broadband internet services across Assam are likely to be restored on Tuesday morning, a few days after it was snapped when violent protests broke out in several districts against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Chandrasekhar Azad joins protest at India Gate
Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad also joined the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Delhi Police action in Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday. News18 reported that Azad joined protesters gathered at the India Gate on Monday evening, as they raised slogans against the legislation.
Protests against CAA due to 'venomous disinformation': G Kishan Reddy
Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said violence that erupted in the country against the newly enacted Citizenship Act was due to the "venomous" disinformation being spread by a "callous" and irresponsible Opposition.
He added that political parties which were allegedly instigating violence in the national capital over the amended Citizenship Act should refrain from doing so and asked people to maintain peace.
Second protest against CAA, police action in JMI in Mumbai on 19 Dec
Amid a slew of protests by universities across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi Police's action in Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday, the next protest in Mumbai is scheduled for 19 December. Protesters are scheduled to gather at the Ambassador Hotel at Marine Drive at 2 pm, and walk to Girgaum Chowpatty by 3 pm on Thursday.
Uddhav Thackeray says 'no clarity' on CAA
Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, spoke about the nationwide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur on Monday, and said, "The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill were not answered. There is no clarity on Citizenship Act."
Two Jamia students admitted to Safdarjung with bullet injuries, say reports
Amit Shah appeals to protesting students to 'understand' CAA
Union home minister Amit Shah raised the issue of nation-wide student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act during his campaign speech in Jharkhand's Poreyahat on Monday.
He said, "I appeal to students to understand the Citizenship Amendment Act. There is no provision in CAA that takes away anyone's citizenship. Congress, AAP and TMC are misleading you and creating an atmosphere of violence across the country."
West Bengal governor replies to Mamata
West Bengal governor Jagdish Dhankar, in his reply to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter on Monday, said, "...Even on current critical situation in the State, I've not been briefed by state government. I'd like that we work in tandem for the larger public interest so that people of West Bengal get respite from violence and peace is restored".
Mamata Banerjee writes to West Bengal governor about 'frequent' press briefings criticising the state govt
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to the state governor Jagdeep Dhankar after he called for a meeting with her on the law and order situation over the Citizenship Amendment Act protests.
Mamata's letter said, "Really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the state government... The prime focus of the state administration is to maintain a peaceful situation as against what is going on throughout the country."
Protesters read out preamble at India Gate
Thousands of people gathered at the India Gate in Delhi on Monday evening to continue the protest against Delhi Police's action in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday. Showing their solidarity with the students, the protesters also read the preamble of the Constitution, and vowed to adhere to the secularism enshrined in it.
University students across Delhi protest at India Gate
Scores of students from different universities across Delhi gathered at India Gate on Monday to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.
They raised slogans of "Delhi Police down down" and "Tanashahi nahi chalegi". Police had put up barricades to not allow students to reach the Amar Jawan Jyoti where an event to read the Preamble was scheduled to take place.
Amid protests, Mamata Banerjee to meet West Bengal governor tomorrow
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a meeting at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Tuesday, to apprise him on the law and order situation in the state.
The meeting comes amid country-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Kolkata's Jadhavpur University and Presidency also participated in protests against the Delhi Police's action in the Jamia Milia Islamia university in Delhi on Sunday.
Internet services suspended in Aligarh
Internet services suspended in Aligarh (city) till 12 am on the intervening night between Tueday and Wednesday, ANI reported.
Following the brazen action by the Delhi Police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night when the police entered the university campus and blocked the gates to nab "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, students from across the country — Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai — have planned various protests over the next 24 hours to protest against "police brutality" on students of Jamia, Aligarh Mulsim University and Guwahati University.
Protesters at Mumbai University raise slogans hailing Constitution
Protesters at the Mumbai University's Kalina campus on Monday raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and hailing the Constitution as "strong". They said, "Samvidhaan humara bhaari hai."
Students of 2 Kolkata universities rally against police action in JMI
The Jadavpur University and Presidency varsity students took out separate rallies on Monday denouncing police action inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi. The General Secretary of Arts Faculty Students' Union of Jadavpur University, Debraj Debnath said that around 300 agitators of different student unions participated in the rally.
The students carried placards against the amended citizenship law and police crackdown on students in the campus of Jamia Millia and raised slogans against the BJP and Delhi Police, Debnath said.
Himanta Biswa Sarma says all protesters not from Guwahati, alleges ulterior motive
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that those involved in the violence in Guwahati were not from the city but had come from lower Assam districts. ANI quoted Sarma and said, " The government will investigate whether they came to participate in the agitation or they were brought there by some kind of design. An official investigation team will be announced in a day or two."
Over 200 gather at Mumbai University
Over 200 people gathered at the Mumbai University in Kalina near Santa Cruz where protesters raised slogans of Azadi and condemned the violence meted out to students in Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and the Guwahati University who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The slogans also alluded to the need to not discriminate on the basis of religion.
MHA issues advisory to states, UTs to contain violence, prevent spread of fake news
MHA has issued an advisory to states and UTs that in view of incidences of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country, it is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property, reports ANI.
"State governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence."
Entry, exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia metro station closed: DMRC
Jamia Millia Islamia metro station's entry and exit gates were closed on Monday following a protest by students against Sunday's police action. "Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
Few people took money from BJP for perpetrating violence, outside forces involved: Mamata Banerjee
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed at some powers from outside West Bengal "acting as friends" of the Muslim community for the vandalism and arson.
The TMC supremo, who led a mega rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC in Bengal and dared the Centre to dismiss her government.
"There are some forces from outside the state, who are acting as friends of minorities and have indulged in this violence. These forces are stooges of the BJP, don't fall into their trap," Banerjee told party members.
"As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. I will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped," she said hitting out at the BJP.
The chief minister also condemned the police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and said it should not have happened. Slamming the BJP, Banerjee said the party should take care of the states it rules in Northeast before "lecturing others" on law and order.
She also said that just because a few trains were set on fire, the Centre has stopped railway services in most parts of the state.
Internet services suspended in Assam till Tuesday
Suspension of internet services in Assam was extended by another 24 hours on Monday to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and maintain law and order in the state, officials said.
The state has been under an internet blackout since Wednesday amid violent protests against the citizenship law. "Internet services across Assam will remain suspended till Tuesday," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna told PTI.
This has been done as "social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter and You Tube etc are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation".
Internet services were suspended on Wednesday, initially for a period of 24 hours in ten districts of the state, and was extended for another 48 hours across the state on Thursday.
Several opposition parties demand judicial probe into police action against Jamia students
Congress and several opposition political parties on Monday condemned the police "brutality" against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja at a press conference condemned the police action on Sunday against Jamia students who were protesting against the new citizenship amendment law. "How could the police enter Jamia and unleash such brutality on the students when the university authorities did not allow the police to enter it?" Azad asked.
IIM Bangalore students write to Narendra Modi against police action against Jamia, AMU students
Over 100 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, raising their protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.
"We stand in solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA). We call upon you to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law.
"We condemn the police action on students. Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic's founding. We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility," the letter said.
The letter signed by the students clarified that they have written it in their personal capacity.
Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act 'deeply distressing': Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi broke his silence over the ongoing protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday. The prime minister took to microblogging site Twitter. In his first reaction to the protests Modi said, "Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos."
Anurag Kashyap calls govt 'fascist' over its handling of student protests against CAA
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday called the Narendra Modi's government "fascist" over the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University following their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The police entered Jamia Millia Islamia University after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act spiralled out of control on Sunday evening.
Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen, were injured as violence erupted during the protest. Kashyap, who had quit the micro-blogging site in August, returned on the microblogging site, saying he cannot stay "silent any longer".
Central govt responsible for violence in country: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday blamed the Centre for the violence across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying had it not brought such a law this situation could have been avoided.
He also accused the BJP-led central government of being responsible for "death of expectations" of people of Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370 and downgrading the status of the state.
"It is the central government which is solely responsible for the violence in the country for bringing a law which is being opposed all over the country and by all opposition political parties. Had the government not brought this law, there would not have been any violence. So it is the central government which is responsible," he told 'Agenda Aaj Tak' while brushing aside charges by the BJP that opposition parties are fuelling protests against the new law.
AASU leaders along with 100 protestors taken into police custody
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi were taken into police custody on Monday along with more than a hundred protesters during a rally in Guwahati against the citizenship law, officials said.
The AASU's three-day 'Satyagraha' began in the morning and the leaders addressed the protestors at the Latasil playground before beginning a march towards the deputy commissioner's office.
"We have information that we might be arrested but we want to make it clear that our demand is withdraw CAA or arrest us," Bhattacharya said in his address to the protesters.
He urged the protesters to "march in pairs and be disciplined as our protest is non-violent". The protesters were taken into custody when their protest rally reached near the Dighalipukhuri area, the officials said.
The protesters have been kept at a temporary jail created in a field near Dighalipukhuri where they continued to shout slogans demanding revocation of the Act, they said.
Asked time from Amit Shah to discuss deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.
"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment," Kejriwal said.
Mamata Banerjee leads mega protest rally, vows not to allow NRC, CAA in Bengal
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata on Monday along with thousands of partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.
The TMC supremo began the protest march from Red Road in heart of the city, and it is set to culminate at Jorasakho Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, around 4 km away.
"We will never allow NRC and CAA in Bengal," Banerjee said as she read out an 'oath' for her party workers.
Must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student activism, says FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of “jihadists, Maoists and separatists” getting into student activism.
Sitharaman, however, said that she was not aware of the events at New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend.
Hitting out at the Congress, the student-activist turned politician said whipping up people's emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party's frustration.
She also said that activism per se is not new to universities and attributed the same to “idealism” that guides a student because of his/her age.
Police drag DU students by collars
Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act have now reached the Delhi University, reports The Quint. According to reports, ABVP supporters and protestors had a face-off following which the police were seen dragging students by the collar.
Students protest across TN against CAA, police action in Jamia University
Students across Tamil Nadu including at IIT, Madras in Chennai held protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, as well as the police action against their counterparts in Jamia Milia University in Delhi.
Activists of Students Federation of India (SFI) held protests in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore railway stations and were removed by the police. At the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, students were seen carrying placards with pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, condemning both the CAA as well as the police crackdown against students of Jamia Millia University on Sunday.
Further, a section of students of the city-based Loyola College staged a sit-in protest expressing solidarity with those from Jamia Milia. The Quint posted videos and photos from these protests, given below.
After Jamia, AMU, police begins cracks down on Delhi University
According to independent journalist Neha Dixit, police was seen entering gates of the Arts Faculty in Delhi University on Monday. Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty.
Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered since it was late
Protesters blanket police protection for Mamata Banerjee during rally
Kolkata's red road turned into a human sea on Monday. Thousands join protest rally led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. With placards against CAA and NRC TMC party men were seen approaching the rally start point. An exceptional blanket of police protection has been created in the city. Kolkata Police is proactively spreading cautionary messages in social media as well. Helpline numbers activated over social media too.
Jamia VC demands FIR against Delhi Police
Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najma Akhtar brief media on Monday over Sunday violence. She stated that an FIR would be filed against the entry of Delhi Police the university campus. "You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high-level inquiry," she said.
She also appealed to the media and people to not believe in rumours. "Yesterday's incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours"
21 arrested in connection with clash following anti-CAA protest at AMU
Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the students-police clash at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the protest against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday.
"We have arrested 21 persons in the matter. Named FIR has been lodged against 56 persons and others unidentified. The process of hostel vacation is on and 25-30 per cent of them have been vacated, rest expected to be vacated by evening," SSP (Aligarh) Akash Kulhary told PTI over phone.
Internet services in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Meerut stand suspended, a day after protests broke out in certain parts of the state, including at AMU, against the amended citizenship law, DGP OP Singh said.
Hundreds of AMU students had protested against the legislation and clashed with police at a campus gate on Sunday, following which the university adminstration announced closure of the institution till 5 January.
Helpline numbers activated in violence-hit Assam
The Government on Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Central forces include the NDRF, BSF, CRPF and SSB based in state capital Guwahati while state forces are the disaster response force and civil defence.
The contact numbers for the state-level emergency operation centre located at Dispur are: 1079 and 9401044617. Similar phone numbers for the district emergency operation centre at Kamrup are: 1077 and (0361) 2733052.
Assam had been on the boil for the past few days as thousands of people have came out on the streets to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Agitators have engaged in pitched battles with police across various cities, forcing the administration to impose curfew.
West Bengal Guv hits out at Mamata Banerjee over rally
Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged her to desist from "unconstitutional and inflammatory" actions.
He stated that the chief minister should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.
Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, is scheduled to take part in a rally in the city to protest against the amended Act. She has called on people to join the protest march.
"I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation," Dhankhar tweeted.
Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests
Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty.
Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered since it was late.
A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the sources said.
At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams. Students of political science department boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students.
Students of Lucknow seminary indulge in stone-pelting
Students of Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow on Monday tried to take out a protest outside the institute's campus against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone pelting. However, police prevented them from coming out.
"Some students of Nadwatul Ulama here tried to protest and hurled stones from inside. They were prevented and no one is allowed to come outside the campus," DGP OP Singh told PTI.
He said the situation is under control and one one was injured in the protest. "Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot," he added.
DMC seeks information from students injured in Jamia protests
Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry
A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.
Slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the "police brutality".
The protesting students said a meeting will take place around 12 pm to chart out the future course of action.
Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in SC
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on 13 December.
"Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently.
"The Hon'ble judges have agreed to list my challenge to the same on Wednesday i.e. day after tomorrow," Ramesh said on Twitter.
Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry
BSP President Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appealed to all communities to maintain calm after violence rocked the two universities.
"The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet.
"Under such circumstances, UP and Central governments should get a high-level judicial inquiry conducted into such incidents so as to ensure that original culprits do not go scot-free. The police and administration should also act impartially" she said.
"Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country, especially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order," Mayawati added.
TMC supporters gear up for rally led by Mamata Banerjee
TMC supporters and people of West Bengal gear up on Monday to begin the 'mahamichil' of chief minister Mamata Banerjee which will start from Red Road BR Ambedkar statue 1 pm onwards in Kolkata. The mass rally will process towards central avenue and will finish near Jorasanko. The traffic situation is expected to go for a toss as the chief minister herself will be walking in the rally through central avenue which connects the northern part of the city along with the suburbs to the main city and major railway stations like Sealdah and Howrah.
SC to hear plea of Congress, ex-Tripura Maharaja challenging Citizenship Act on 18 Dec
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on 18 December pleas of the Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on 18 December.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing the two pleas and said this petition should also be heard along with a similar plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is coming up for hearing on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi expresses solidarity with peacefully protesting students
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter to express solidarity with the students protesting peacefully against Citizenship Act and NRC. He slammed the BJP-led Centre by calling the CAA and NRC as 'weapons of mass polarisation" which were 'unleashed by fascist of India."
West Bengal guv directs state govt to maintain law and order
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met administrative heads at 10 am in Raj bhavan, Kolkata. He directed them to keep law and order in place. Around 60 people were arrested from Birbhum as violence continues in the state.
'Will decide in cool frame of mind': CJI on Jamia violence
CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the court will decide in a 'cool frame of mind' on the violence against Jamia Millia Islamia's students, reports Bar&Bench. "Public property is destroyed, Buses are being burnt... Doesn't matter by whom. We will decide in a cool frame of mind." he said.
He further added, "Prima facie I don't think Court can do much, it's a law and order problem".
'Won't hear matter now': SC on Jamia violence
CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the Supreme Court "won't be bullied and can't be held to ransom while public properties are destroyed." The apex court further added that just because the students can't take law in their own hands. The top court agreed to hear the matter tomorrow if no violent protests further take place.
Bobde said, "the only thing we want is that rioting must stop."
Delhi Police files two FIRs following Jamia clashes
Delhi Police filed two FIRs in the case of the clashes between cops and protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, reported CNN-News18, following which 50 people were detained on Sunday.
The FIRs charge protesters with rioting and damage to property.
The National Human Rights Commission has filed a complaint against the Delhi Police after news of brutality by the cops surfaced.
Internet services ban extended for 24 hours
Internet services will be suspended for another 24 hours in 10 districts os Assam, namely Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup. Internet services were earlier to remain suspended till Monday morning.
Kerala CM to lead protest against Citizenship Act
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala led a joint protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Vijayan is a part of the protest held at Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam.
At the joint LDF-UDF protest, Vijayan said, "The present atmosphere has been created by BJP-RSS. They are trying to implement their agenda. The situation in the country is volatile. Kerala is standing together against the Citizenship Act."
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also hold a rally at North Kolkata at 1 pm, protesting the legislation.
Repeal controversial Citizenship Act immediately: Amarinder Singh to Modi
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the Centre to repeal the amended Citizenship Act while urging the Union Home Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister to do all it takes to bring the situation under control.
"Disturbed by reports from Delhi in the wake of anti CAB protests....urge (Home Minister) Amit Shah & (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal to do all it takes to bring the situation under control & prevent it from escalating further," Singh tweeted. He also appealed to the Narendra Modi government "to repeal the controversial Act immediately".
Singh on Thursday had said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a direct assault on India's secular character and Parliament had "no authority" to pass a law that "defiled" the Constitution and violated its basic principles.
Situation tense in Jamia Millia Islamia, many students decide to leave for home
The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said.
The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.
According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.
The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till 5 January and even postponed the exams.
AASU to begin 3-day 'satyagraha' today
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that is the leading student body in the state of Assam has called for a 3-day Satyagraha as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.
PIB expresses regret over 'personal tweet' from its official handle
The Press Information Bureau on Sunday expressed regret over a tweet from its official Twitter handle which came out in support of the protesters involved in clashes with Delhi police.The tweet, purportedly by a member of the PIB's social media team and former student of Jamia Millia Islamia expressed solidarity with the students.
"Seeing Jamia turn into a war zone is the last thing I expected to see. I can't let my alma mater bleed," the tweet said with hashtags such as "Stop Violence against students."
Barely an hour later, PIB tweeted from its official handle that a member of the social media team had posted her personal comments on the issue. "A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken," the tweet said.
Internet ban extended till 7 pm on Tuesday
The Internet ban in Assam extended by another 24 hrs and all services are snapped till 7 pm on Tuesday. Police on Saturday had said that internet services across Assam would remain suspended till 16 December to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and to maintain law and order in the state.
Internet services suspended in 6 districts of West Bengal
Internet services remained suspended in six districts of state: Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts, where agitation over the amended Act have brought life to a halt. On Sunday night, the officer in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by the agitators.
They had to be admitted to a nearby hospital, district officials said. Incidents of violence, loot and arson were also reported from Nadia and Birbhum districts.
State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu had accused the TMC government of doing little to control the deteriorating law and order situation. Chief Minister Banerjee had said that the amended law will not be implemented in Bengal.
Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Act, will hit the streets in the city seeking revocation of the law on Monday
Protests against amended Citizenship Act continue in West Bengal
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said.
In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protests.
A spokesperson of the railways said demonstrators have blocked the tracks in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah- Namkhana sectors. Efforts were being made to disperse the mob, he added.
-PTI
'Rail roko' protests reported from Howrah Amta station
In West Bengal, a 'Rail roko' protest is currently taking place at Howrah's Amta station. A large number are staging protests against the Citizenship Act.
Three trains have called been cancelled in light on the protests. Sealdah Padatik up express, Sealdah Haate Bajare and Kanchunjangha express has cancelled on Monday
West Bengal CAA protests update
Mamata Banerjee to address anti-CAA rally from 1 pm
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act rocked parts of West Bengal and the North East for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the protests from Monday. She will address a rally in North Kolkata at 1 pm.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and the director general of police on Monday morning to brief him on the situation following violent protests in the state.
Ransacking of shops, blocking roads and rail tracks and damaging buses and other vehicles was witnessed in the state.
BJP govt should reconsider Citizenship Act: DMK chief MK Stalin
DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the Centre should reconsider it.
Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi's New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University during a demonstration against the contentious law this evening.
"BJP government must reconsider CAA2019 (Citizenship Amendment Act) in the wake of widespread, continuous protests," Stalin said in a tweet. "Shocked to see visuals of brutal attacks on students in Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University," he said. "Every drop of blood spilled will need to be answered for in the days to come," he added.
Traffic movement closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj
A day after violent protests in southeast Delhi against the new citizenship law, traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on Monday morning as part of precautionary measure, police said.
"Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk," Traffic police tweeted.
The violence erupted in southeast Delhi following a protest against the controversial citizenship law.
Delhi CAA protests update
DMC directs police to file compliance reports by 3 pm today
Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.
The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, Guwahati
District Administration of Dibrugarh on Sunday has said that the curfew will be been relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm in the district on Monday.
Meanwhile, curfew has also been relaxed in Guwahati for 15 hrs from 6 am to 9 pm on Monday.
Jamia's VC backs student protests
The students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were detained by the Delhi Police after a protest march against the citizenship law on Sunday night, have received a strong backing from the university's Vice- Chancellor.
"I am hurt by the way my students were treated. I want to let my students know that they are not alone in this fight. I am with them. I will take this matter forward as long its possible," said Jamia university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar.
Recap: Delhi Minorities Commission issues direction to Kalkaji SHO to release injured Jamia students
The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the injured students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay. The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.
In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
-PTI
Delhi police claim 50 students, detained during protests at Jamia are released
As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.
