Citizenship Amendment Act protests Updates: 140 detained in Delhi after students, activists hold demonstrations in several parts of National Capital

Citizenship Amendment Act protests LATEST Updates: Around 140 people were detained on Monday as fresh protests by students and activists against the amended citizenship law erupted in several parts of the national capital, even as police stepped up vigil to maintain the law and order situation ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Protests were held outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, Rajghat, India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Assam Bhawan and Delhi University where people voiced their opposition to the controversial changes introduced in the law.
As many as 55 people have been arrested for their involvement in "acts of violence" during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam's Dibrugarh, ANI reported. The district saw large scale of protests against the contentious law since it was passed by the Parliament on 12 December.
In all, 75 cases have been registered against protesters.
Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over charges of "sharing an objectionable post" on social media against the Citizenship Amendment Act, ANI reported.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined the party's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Raj Ghat, slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the police action against students and activists over the last two weeks, when the nation has seen widespread protests against the contentious legislation.
Students rose in protest against CAA and the Delhi Police action in Jamia Milia Islamia university on 15 December.
"The enemies of the country made full effort to destroy the economy of the country, but what our enemies could not do, is now being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today." he said.
Mamata Banerjee wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders belonging to Opposition parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, urging to them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country".
More than 100 people have been arrested and over 12,000 booked in three districts of Marathwada in connection with violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the central Maharashtra region last week, officials said on Monday.
The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests on Friday were marred by stone pelting and damage to public and private property in the districts of Parbhani, Hingoli and Beed.
According to reports, 45 people have been arrested from their homes in Bihar's Aurangabad district since 21 December. The arrested have been jailed and have reportedly been booked for stone pelting. The offence has now been made non-bailable, said sources.
Senior Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi read out sections of the Constitution at Rajghat in Delhi. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also present at the venue. Meanwhile, massive protests were held in various parts of Bengaluru with many Twitter users sharing images of the demonstrations.
Crowd has started gathering near Rajghat in Delhi. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with other senior party leaders have reached Rajghat. Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken was also seen at the venue. Sonia has still not reached.
According to reports, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags by students of Jadavpur University. Dhankhar reached the University for their convocation ceremony. However, the Bengal Governor was welcomed by posters which said, "BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back". According to ANI, the Governor could not get out of his car due to protesting students at the University.
Indian Medical Association, in a statement, strongly slammed the denial of access to medical assistance to detainees during the Daryaganj violence. The statement by IMA read: "There are disturbing reports from areas of protests and resistance that police have entered hospitals and at least in one case, the ICU. This is a new low in civic life of the nation but not entirely unexpected given the impunity which violence is heaped on doctors and hospitals. However, the difference this time is that it is the establishment which has lost its restraint." Noting the visuals from Mangaluru, where cops were seen barging inside ICU and violently entering hospitals, the statement further added, "No violence is acceptable in a hospital. Hospitals are sacrosanct and are exempted even in a war zone... What makes IMA react today is that disturbing reports of denial of access to medical care. The govt and its establishment have no right to deny anyone their right to access. The visuals of a policeman violently opening an ICU door by stomping is a clear indication of the New Truth and New Standards."
All India Student's Association's Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur, along with 41 other suspected protesters, has been detained at the Mandir Marg police station. Speaking to Firstpost, Kaur said, "We weren't even protesting. No group had yet assembled for any protest. The police was rounding up random youths and people. I was in the auto when the cops chased me and detained me." According to Kaur, at least 41 people from UP Bhawan and Race Course Metro Station have been detained so far. Kaur further added that not more than 2 people were standing in groups in these areas, "but police still picked us up without any reason."
According to latest reports, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to remove all anti-Citizenship Amendment Act ads. Bengal chief minister and TMC leaders have been leading protests against the citizenship law in the state since Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on 11 December. Mamata, in fact, has vowed that she will not allow NRC to be implemented in the state.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday issued a statement, condemning the acts of violence that have taken place in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and has passed a resolution appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony. The statement received a lot of criticism online, especially microblogging site Twitter for describing a section of the protesters as “illiterate ignorant masses" and said that these 'masses' need to be convinced that “the matter with regard to CAA is under consideration of the Supreme Court”.
The Editors Guild of India criticised the violence inflicted due to police brutality in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests. The Guild in a statement said that "Use of force or physical violence against journalists on duty throttles the very voice of democracy and media freedom." It further urged home minister Amit Shah to offer 'adequate protection' to journalists covering these protests.
According to Delhi President of All India Student's Association Kawalpreet Kaur's Twitter, she has been "brutally assaulted" by Delhi police and is picked up from UP Bhawan. Her tweet said, "We are only 4 women protestors inside the bus. We don't know where they are taking us."
The district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday. The cell will comprise 18 police personnel, including 13 inspectors. Superintendent of Police (Crime) RB Chaurasia said the special cell has started investigating 24 cases registered in connection with the violence on 20 December. The cases are registered against 262 people of whom 48 have been arrested, he said.
At a late-night hearing on Sunday, the Madras High Court granted permission to an anti-CAA rally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to be held in Chennai on Monday. Speaking to reporters after the order, DMK president MK Stalin claimed that the high court allowed the party to hold the rally.
Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Monday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it. Demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued on Sunday in various parts of the country though no major incidents of violence were reported. A total of 23 people have died during protests — including 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Mangaluru and 4 in Assam since the legislation passed.
In Bengaluru, a 31-year-old man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group while returning from a demonstration in support of the CAA, police said, adding his condition was stable and that they were examining CCTV footage to track the assailants.
Meanwhile, the BJP launched its counter-campaign to rally support for the contentious law which has been dubbed as "divisive" by the Opposition.
No discussions on nationwide NRC, claims Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Delhi on Sunday, slammed parties opposing the CAA insisting that the legislation passed by Parliament aims at the betterment of minorities without a bias on the basis of religion.
Significantly, he also claimed that India has no detention centres and that ever since his government first came to power in 2014, no discussions had been held on a nationwide NRC.
Other leaders of the BJP also sought to counter the claims made by the Opposition and those who have been protesting against the CAA. Many top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, defended the CAA at events organised by the party in several the states. Union minister Nitin Gandkari addressed an event backed by the RSS in Nagpur, while BJP working president JP Nadda was in Indore.
A rally in favour of the law was organised by the BJP, RSS and affiliated organisations was held at the Town Hall. Local MP Tejasvi Surya led the demonstration.
"Only 10 to 20 percent people in the country are opposing the CAA. Congress leaders should think what would happen to it (the party) when 80 percent of the people will decide to support the CAA and hit the streets?" BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said at a "thanksgiving" programme organised by the BJP in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in support of the CAA, which was also attended by Nadda.
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma blamed "outsiders" for the violence during anti-CAA protests, which have claimed 17 lives in the state over the past few dayse. Sharma claimed authorities suspect that the culprits are linked to Islamic outfits PFI and SIMI.
"There is involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI). They have connection with SIMI. Six people from Malda (in West Bengal) have been arrested," he said. Students Islamic Movement of India or SIMI is a banned terror outfit. Sharma said that 62 police personnel suffered injuries due to firearms during the violent protests. "About 500 empty cartridges of prohibited bore have been found. This indicates that the protesters were using illegal weapons," he said.
Opposition questions PM's claim, lead protests
Opposition leaders questioned Modi's claim that the government has no plans to conduct a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and pointed to previous statements by home minister Amit Shah.
Shah on 20 November, without giving any time frame, had announced in Parliament that the government would implement the NRC across India.
Opposition leaders, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh, AIMIM's Asaddudin Owaisi, reacted sharply to the prime minister's comments at a rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
Mamata Banerjee, who was recently criticised for her reported statement saying that there should be a "referendum" on the NRC and CAA has slammed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for "contradictions" in their statements.
Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With #PM contradicting #HomeMinister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong #IRejectCAA #IRejectNRC
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 22, 2019
Protests against the amended citizenship law were organised by the Congress, Left and other parties and outfits. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot led a peace march in Jaipur on Sunday and said his government will neither implement citizenship amendment act (CAA) nor national register of citizens (NRC) in the state. He said that 8-9 states, including Bihar and Odisha, have said that they will not implement NRC.
In West Bengal, state minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury threatened that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to step out of the airport when he visits the city, if the law is not immediately withdrawn.
"We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him," he said at a Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind rally against the CAA at Rani Rasmoni Avenue in Kolkata.
Around 500 members of Islamic outfits and scores of CPI activists staged demonstrations in Chennai on Sunday as protests continued against the Citizenship Amendment Act in parts of Tamil Nadu.
While members of the Islamic outfits, including women, staged a protest holding placards in Chepauk, CPI cadres distributed pamphlets in Thousand Lights area.
In Madurai, activists of Campus Front of India and an Islamic outfit were booked for staging a protest against the CAA on Saturday without taking permission, police said
"We have booked cases against around 2,000 members, including those from Campus Front of India and another Muslim outfit", a senior police officer told PTI.
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said late Saturday night at a meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella body of various Muslim groups at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM in Hyderbad.
UP authorities crack down on violent protesters
Uttar Pradesh authorities began a crackdown on vandals, sealing 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar and identifying the culprits in various violence-affected districts through video footage.
Inspector General (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal said that the role of AIMIM workers and SIMI activists was being suspected behind Saturday's violence. "Cases have been registered against a large number of SIMI workers," he said.
Police said the situation remained by and large peaceful in the state capital and other districts like Meerut, Firozabad, Kanpur and Bijnor. Internet services have been suspended in several areas till Monday, while prohibitory orders remained in force across the state.
Curfew lifted for 12 hours in Mangaluru
Curfew clamped in Mangaluru in Karnataka in the aftermath of the violent protests on 19 December was lifted on Sunday for 12 hours from 6 am, as no untoward incident was reported from the city.
The Karnataka government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in police firing during protests in Manguluru on Thursday.
Janata Dal-S leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the families of the two men at Kudroli and handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh each to them on behalf of his party.
The law grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have come to India till 31 December, 2014.
With inputs from PTI
Russia says CAA is India's internal issue
Russia considers the Citizenship Amendment Act a domestic policy of India, and if there are any issues it should be resolved through dialogue "without escalation", senior Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin said on Monday.
Responding to a question on the CAA, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Babushkin said "this is a domestic policy of India and we are not interfering". "However, if there are any issues, it should be resolved based on dialogue without escalation," he added.
NCP students' wing, ABVP faceoff in Fergusson College
Student groups affiliated to the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party came face to face over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday in Pune's Fergusson College but heavy police deployment there ensured there was no untoward incident, PTI reported.
According to police, the NCP students' wing had met the principal of the college demanding a shutdown in protest against CAA. However, a group of students from the BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also arrived at the scene opposing closure of the college for the day as demanded by the NCP group.
140 detained in Delhi amid fresh wave of agitations
Around 140 people were detained on Monday as fresh protests by students and activists against the amended citizenship law erupted in several parts of the national capital, even as police stepped up vigil to maintain the law and order situation ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Social activist Deepak Kabir among those detained in Lucknow
Deepak Kabir, a social activist and poet was among those detained in Lucknow following protests agaisnt the amended citizenship act on 19 December. Twitter users have been posting in support of the detained activist. Political leader Yogendra Yadav also posted that Kabir was detained on 20 December when he went to Hazratganj Police Station and jailed on criminal charges. Twitter users have also alleged that Kabir was beaten up by the police.
Fundamental rights will remain, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said, "Today, the world has become one family, where everyone loves everyone — this is our vision. If this vision is lost,everything is lost. Today, people are concerned whether our democratic, fundamental, and constitution rights will remain or not. I feel our rights will remain."
Pondicherry University student rejects gold medal in protest against CAA
A student of the Pondicherry University, Rabiha, rejected a gold medal at a ceremony of the college because she was allegedly denied entry into the convocation hall when President Kovind arrived for the event on suspicion that she could protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
FIR registered against AAP Delhi MLA in Ghaziabad
An FIR was registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over charges of "sharing an objectionable post" on social media against the Citizenship Amendment Act, ANI reported.
Jadavpur University students thrashed, molested during anti-CAA protest
Students of the Jadavpur University who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata's Baghajatin area were allegedly thrashed and some of the women taking part in the agitation were molested, PTI quoted police as saying on Monday.
The incident happened late on Sunday night when the students were holding a demonstration. Kolkata Police said that three people have been arrested.
"A group of eight people allegedly attacked them with wooden sticks and thrashed the male students and molested the women demonstrators. The attackers also broke their camera and further threatened them," the officer said.
The students then went back to the Jadavpur University campus, around 2 kilometres away, after which a police complaint was lodged.
Congress leaders meet Sadaf Zafar in Lucknow jail
A court in Lucknow on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Zafar who was arrested while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders met the activist in jail and alleged that she was given worse treatment than "third degree" by the police.
"She (Zafar) was beaten brutally by the police. She was hit on her back and her hair was pulled," Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu, who met Zafar in jail, told PTI.
Accompanied by Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Shukla Mona, Lallu demanded a "high level judicial probe" into the matter.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Sunday demanded the immediate release of Zafar, who was arrested during an anti-CAA protest on 19 December.
In Muzzaffarnagar, police, RAF destroy personal belongings
The ChalChitra Abhiyaan, which describes itself as a film and media collective based out of Western Uttar Pradesh, reported that security personnel in the state's Muzaffarnagar city were not only beating people up, but also "entering their homes, destroying their belongings, stealing money and jewelry."
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi at Congress' anti-CAA protest
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi at Delhi's Raj Ghat where the party staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.
55 people arrested in Assam's Dibrugarh
As many as 55 people have been arrested for their involvement in "acts of violence" during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam's Dibrugarh, ANI reported. The district saw large scale of protests against the contentious law since it was passed by the Parliament on 12 December.
'When you get students shot by bullets, you are trying to suppress the country's voice'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined the party's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Raj Ghat, slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the police action against students and activists over the last two weeks, when the nation has seen widespread protests against the contentious legislation.
Protesters demand release of people arrested in Varanasi
Protesters on Monday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh Police release the sixty-nine people who were arrested from a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Varanasi.
Not happy with NRC, says BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Amid nationwide opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, Assam BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government wasn't happy with the NRC list that was released on 31 August.
While the top brass of the BJP insists that an all-India NRC will be implemented, Sarma said that that in the absence of a national NRC, there should be a "fresh NRC or a revision of it".
"We want re-verification of 20 percent of the names in the border districts, without which we don't want to accept the present NRC. But we will go as per Supreme Court's order," he added.
Students protest outside Assam Bhawan demanding release of RTI activist Nikhil Gogoi, 93 detained
'Situation serious, concerted efforts needed': Mamata Banerjee writes to Opposition leaders
Stating that democracy in India is under threat from the BJP-led government at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders belonging to Opposition parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullahurging to them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country".
UP court rejects activist Sadaf Zafar's bail plea
104 arrested, 12,000 cases registered in violence during anti-CAA protests in Maharashtra last week
"NRC/NPR being executed right now": Twitter users respond to Narendra Modi's claims of no talks on NRC
Several users on Twitter, some verified, have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims at Sunday's rally at the Ramlila Maidan where he said that the government has held no discussions on the National Register of Citizens since coming to power in 2014. A PhD scholar from the University of Pennsylvania tweeted screenshots of a "dedicated website" just for National Register for Citizens. http://lsi.gov.in/srs/nric/loginnric.aspx He also shared screenshots of the census website, and pointed out, "The NRC/NRIC/NPR is not just in planning phases. It is being executed right now."
YSRCP wont support NRC, says Jagan Mohan Reddy
According to reports, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a public rally announced that the YSRCP won't support the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
45 arrested in Bihar's Aurangabad
According to reports, 45 people have been arrested from their homes in Bihar's Aurangabad district since 21 December. The arrested have been jailed and have reportedly been boooked for stone pelting. The offence has now been made non-bailable, said sources.
Kolkata pro-CAA protests
Unprecendented picture in Bengal today, says JP Nadda
BJP working president JP Nadda addressing a pro-CAA rally in Kolkata where chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been protesting against the passage of the CAA.
In Kolkata, Nadda congratulated everyone for coming out in support of the citizenship law and said,"We've seen several changing possibilities in Bengal in the past. Today's picture, though, was unprecedented. The energy was infectious and it took us 3 hours to reach here. We can clearly see that change is coming to the State."
Delhi CAA protests
Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh read out sections of Constitution at Rajghat
Senior Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi read out sections of the Constitution at Rajghat in Delhi. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also present at the venue.
Kolkata pro-CAA protests
JP Nadda leads Kolkata rally, says crowd shows people rejected Mamata's politics
BJP working president JP Nadda led a rally in Kolkata in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Nadda says, "Huge crowd here shows people are in support of the Citizenship Act. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is just doing vote bank politics by opposing the Citizenship Act. She should see huge support for the Act and understand that people have rejected her vote bank politics."
Delhi CAA protests
Rahul, Priyanka reach Rajghat for 'silent satyagraha'
Crowd has started gathering near Rajghat in Delhi. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with other senior party leaders have reached Rajghat. Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken was also seen at the venue.
Other party leaders who were seen at the event include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and AK Anthony.
Delhi CAA protests
Students protesting near Assam Bhawan in Delhi demand release of Akhil Gogoi.
Jadavpur University shows black flags to West Bengal Governor at convocation ceremony
According to reports, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags by students of Jadavpur University. Dhankhar reached the University for their convocation ceremony. However, the Bengal Governor was welcomed by posters which said, "BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back".
Chennai CAA Protests
MK Stalin says protests a clear signal to BJP-AIADMK govt that Tamils are against CAA
DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted thanking protesters in Chennai for coming out against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In a tweet, Stalin said, "I thank the lakhs of peaceful protestors who joined us in Chennai today to show that #TNopposeCAA . This has sent a clear signal to the BJP-ADMK Govts that Tamils are against this law. We will continue voicing our dissent till the law is repealed."
Rampur CAA protests
31 arrested for violence during anti-CAA stir in UP's Rampur
Thirty-one people have been arrested and over 150 others identified for their alleged role in the violence that broke out here last Saturday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said on Monday.
A 22-year-old man had died of a bullet injury here on Saturday during the violence in which several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched, the officials said.
"We have arrested 31 people so far in connection with the violence during protest demonstrations and identified another over 150 for their role in vandalisation," Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI. The accused have been booked for rioting and related offences, Sharma added.
He said the situation was now normal in the district and no untoward incident has been reported since Sunday when internet services had resumed after a break of a couple of days.
Madhya Pradesh CAA protests
Curfew lifted in MP's Jabalpur
Curfew imposed in some areas of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city after violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was lifted on Monday, a police official said. The decision was taken after a review of the situation in those areas, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.
Curfew was imposed on Friday in four police station areas of Jabalpur after protesters pelted stones, clashed with police and indulged in destruction of property. These areas are part of Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal police stations. The curfew has been lifted, but prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, banning assembly of more than four people, will continue to be in force, Singh said.
Delhi CAA protests
Protest against amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia enters 8th day
The protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eight day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university. Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday.
The Jamia students, demanding the withdrawal of the amendments in the law, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that his government has never discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after coming to power for the first time in 2014.
The students asked how many detention centres will the government build if all Muslims, Christians and other minorities are "outsiders" and "illegal migrants". The students alleged that PM Modi has developed "sudden love" for the police forces.
'Narendra Modi is like 'God' for migrants': Shivraj Singh Chouhan on citizenship law
Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Modi was like "God" for the migrants who faced religious persecution in Pakistan.
“Modi has come as God for migrants whose lives were not safe, who lived in an environment of instability and who used to say that they will die but will not return to Pakistan. They have got a new lease of life,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said at a press conference.
Accusing the Congress of spreading confusion among people over the Act, he said Congress president Sonia Gandhi should have spoken during the debate in Parliament before the passage of the bill, instead of putting out a televised video message about the issue. “She should have spoken during the debate in Parliament,” he added.
Kolkata CAA protests
Calcutta HC directs West Bengal govt to suspend all CAA-related media campaigns
The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government on Monday to suspend all media campaigns related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Radhakrishnan directed the state government to suspend the campaigns on CAA till the court gives its final orders.
The court also sought a detailed response from the state government about the petitioners' claim that campaign against the CAA was carried out using public money. The bench, which has been hearing petitions on issues like state's campaign against the CAA in various forms of media, breakdown of law and order situation and damage to railway property, said the matter will be heard next on 9 January.
Hospitals are sacrosanct and exempted even in a war zone: IMA slams Centre
Indian Medical Association, in a statement, strongly slammed the denial of access to medical assistance to detainees during the Daryaganj violence. The statement by IMA read: "There are disturbing reports from areas of protests and resistance that police have entered hospitals and at least in one case, the ICU. This is a new low in civic life of the nation but not entirely unexpected given the impunity which violence is heaped on doctors and hospitals. However, the difference this time is that it is the establishment which has lost its restraint."
Noting the visuals from Mangaluru, where cops were seen barging inside ICU and violently entering hospitals, the statement further added, "No violence is acceptable in a hospital. Hospitals are sacrosanct and are exempted even in a war zone... What makes IMA react today is that disturbing reports of denial of access to medical care. The govt and its establishment have no right to deny anyone their right to access. The visuals of a policeman violently opening an ICU door by stomping is a clear indication of the New Truth and New Standards."
Delhi CAA protests
We weren't protesting, yet Delhi Police picked us up, says Delhi AISA chief
All India Student's Association's Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur, along with 41 other suspected protesters, has been detained at the Mandir Marg police station. Speaking to Firstpost, Kaur said, "We weren't even protesting. No group had yet assembled for any protest. The police was rounding up random youths and people. I was in the auto when the cops chased me and detained me."
According to Kaur, at least 41 people from UP Bhawan and Race Course Metro Station have been detained so far. Kaur further added that not more than 2 people were standing in groups in these areas, "but police still picked us up without any reason."
Chennai CAA protests
Madras HC denies permission to DMK for anti-CAA protest in Chennai today
Madras High Court has not given permission to DMK for its anti-CAA protest today. News18 reports that the high court noted that DMK gave evasive replies to the queries by the police on taking responsibility. The videography using drone is to ascertain liability if they protest "despite refusal", News18 further reported.
Uttar Pradesh CAA protests
Police gave worse than 'third degree' treatment, says Sadaf Jafar as UP Congress leaders visit her in jail
Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh met with jailed party worker Sadaf Zafar, who was arrested during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest. Jafar alleged that police gave her treatment worse than "third degree". A UP-based Congress worker and social activist, Jafar was arrested and allegedly beaten up in custody during a demonstration against the CAA in Lucknow. Before her arrest, she had posted critical videos accusing the police of inaction during the clashes.
Violent protests broke out in Lucknow on 19 December during a demonstration against the new citizenship law when protesters pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post. Over 200 people were detained following the clashes between the anti-CAA protesters and security forces. One of the detainees is social activist Jafar.
Bangalore, Chennai CAA protests
Anti-CAA protests in Chennai and Bengaluru; at least, 60,000 expected
Twitter users and a few journalists shared images and videos from anti-CAA protests held in Chennai and Bengaluru.
Condemn violence: Jwala Gutta 'requests' all sportspersons
In a tweet, badminton player Jwala Gutta requested all sportspersons to condemn the acts of violence during the anti-CAA protests across India. "We should come out and condemn violence. Violence against people and people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country. I think this is the least we could do..."
Kolkata CAA protests
JP Nadda arrives in Kolkata; set to hold pro-CAA rally
BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday will take a protest march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata. He is expected to address the rally before the march at Dharmatala Rani Rashmoni Road from where the march will begin and culminate at Swami Vivekananda's residence. Earlier, the Kolkata Police had refused to allow the march but it was later granted, reports Aaj Tak.
'Illiterate ignorant mass': Bar Council's description of anti-CAA protesters draws flak on Twitter
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday issued a statement, condemning the acts of violence that have taken place in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and has passed a resolution appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony.
The resolution asked lawyers and leaders of the BCI to help dispel confusion regarding the CAA and defuse “disturbances and violence in the country”.
The statement received a lot of criticism online, especially microblogging site Twitter for describing a section of the protesters as “illiterate ignorant masses" and said that these 'masses' need to be convinced that “the matter with regard to CAA is under consideration of the Supreme Court”.
Chennai CAA protests
DMK, allies take out rally against CAA in Chennai
DMK and its allies on Monday took out a protest rally here against the amendment to the Citizehsip Act and seeking its withdrawal. DMK president M K Stalin alongwith leaders of allies, including senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and state unit leaders of the Left parties were marching
from downtown Egmore towards the Rajarathinam Stadium, a distance of about two kilometres.
While Stalin, Chidambaram and other topline leaders held placards against the CAA, cadres of DMK and allies raised slogans against the contentious act and waved their respective party flags as they marched through the area. Elaborate security arrangements, including deployment of drones, are in place and about 5,000 police personnel are on security duty, police said.
Congress acting like an ally to Pakistan's ruling party, claims RS member GVL Narasimha Rao
BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress party has been acting like it was an alliance partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose chairman is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports The New Indian Express.
According to the report, the leader was speaking at an ‘Intellectuals Meet’ organised by the BJP State unit on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Hyderabad on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he criticised the Congress party for sharing views with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with regard to the CAA and NRC. He alleged that a few parties, including Congress, TMC, AIMIM, TRS and the Left, were making silly antics in the name of secularism.
Delhi CAA protests
Delhi's AISU president dropped off at Mandir Marg Police Station after being held in bus
In a Facebook post by Delhi President of All India Student's Association Kawalpreet Kaur, the police had alleged pick her up while she was waiting in an auto outside the UP Bhawan in Delhi and have dropped her outside Mandir Marg Police Station. According to her statement, the police "dragged me from auto, assaulted me and then dropped me in the bus alone". She further added that four other women were also later on detained along with her in the bus.
Editors Guild of India issues statement condemning police brutality in UP, Karnataka
The Editors Guild of India criticised the violence inflicted due to police brutality in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests. The Guild in a statement said that "Use of force or physical violence against journalists on duty throttles the very voice of democracy and media freedom."
It further urged home minister Amit Shah to offer 'adequate protection' to journalists covering these protests.
Shiv Sena's Sanhjay Raut quotes Martin Luther King to hit out at BJP over CAA
In the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King.
If politics creates religious issues, then one should know the country is being run by wrong people, Raut said while attributing the comment to the legendary civil rights leader. The 57-year-old firebrand Rajya Sabha member has of late been taking aim at the BJP, with which the Sena recently severed ties, through his posts on the micro-blogging site.
"The country where religious issues are addressed politically becomes great. But one should know the country is being run by wrong people if its politics creates religious issues," Raut tweeted quoting the American leader, but did not specify any issue.
Delhi CAA protests
'We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday also appealed to people to join the Congress party at Rajghat in "this fight for saving" the Constitution. "This country is a collective bond, collective dream. We have nurtured this land with Labour. We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Let us join at 3 pm at Bapu's memorial at Rajghat and be a part of Constitution recitation," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.
Delhi CAA protests
Students protesting outside UP Bhawan detained
Some students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Monday when they were protesting against the police's action during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations in the state, reports PTI. They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue. Police are yet to share details.
Delhi CAA protests
President of Delhi's AISU assaulted by Delhi Police at UP Bhawan
According to Delhi President of All India Student's Association Kawalpreet Kaur's Twitter, she has been "brutally assaulted" by Delhi police and is picked up from UP Bhawan. Her tweet said, "We are only 4 women protestors inside the bus. We don't know where they are taking us."
Muzaffarnagar CAA protests
Muslims businesses targeted in aftermath of protests, say reports
According to The Hindu reports, people in Muzaffarnagar have claimed the local police were targeting Muslim business in the area. A loyal lawyer was quoted as saying that a local MP was trying to communalise what was essentially an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest. “The counter could be pro-(Citizenship) Act protest. Why to make it anti-Muslim and target their business,” he says. “It seems like completing the unfinished agenda of the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.” According to official sources, FIRs have been registered against 258 named and 6000 unnamed persons. Around 57 shops have been sealed by the district administration.
Digvijaya Singh challenges JP Nadda to come clean on NRC
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked BJP's working president Jagat Prakash Nadda to come clean on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and questioned if his party was not going to implement it nationwide.
"I want to ask Nadda whether they will bring NRC or not. Why is he hiding? If he has guts then he should say that they would implement NRC. Our fight is not political.... Due to NRC, every citizen of India would have to prove that he or she is Indian," Singh told reporters.
"People will be asked to provide the birth certificate of their father. Modi ji is not being able to provide his education certificate and he is demanding a certificate from the citizens," he alleged. The Congress leader's comments came after Nadda challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say 10 lines on the provisions of the amended Citizenship Act.
Muzaffarnagar CAA protests
Muzaffarnagar administration forms special cell to probe cases of violence
The district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday. The cell will comprise 18 police personnel, including 13 inspectors.
Superintendent of Police (Crime) RB Chaurasia said the special cell has started investigating 24 cases registered in connection with the violence on 20 December. The cases are registered against 262 people of whom 48 have been arrested, he said.
Police personnel are deployed in adequate numbers to thwart any untoward incident, Chaurasia said. In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Restrictions on mobile internet services is still in place in the state.
Filmmaker Mira Nair demands release of 'A Suitable Boy' star Sadaf Jafar
Uttar Pradesh saw violent protests where five people were reported dead in police firing while numerous were claimed to have been arrested or detained including A Suitable Boy star Sadaf Jafar. The news of arrest of the former teacher and UP Congress media spokesperson attracted immediate attention for the police brutality that was meted out on Sadaf after family reported that she was not only “beaten with a baton on her legs and hands” but, “The police also kicked her on the belly, following which she had internal bleeding.”
Sadaf Jafar, a former school teacher, the lone woman arrested on 19 December in the aftermath of anti-CAA protests is among the 200 such people arrested in Lucknow. Eventually, the police saw it fit to arrest Sadaf. She live-streamed her arrest. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra later tweeted in Sadaf’s support.
Demanding immediate release of her actor, filmmaker Mira Nair took to her Twitter handle to extend her support.
Uttar Pradesh CAA protests
14 of 17 people who died in Uttar Pradesh CAA protests was due to 'firearm injuries', say reports
Fourteen of the 17 people who were killed during clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Act protestors in parts of Uttar Pradesh since December 19 succumbed to “firearm injuries”, reports The Indian Express. But this is a contradiction police claims of not firing even a single bullet at protestors. The police stated that they suspected the involvement of outsiders in the demonstrations against amended citizenship law.
Chennai CAA protests
Security beefed up across Chennai ahead of DMK-led rally
Security has been beefed up across Chennai where a DMK-led rally will take place against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday. Heavy deployment of security personnel has been made at major points of the city. Riot control vehicles have also been positioned keeping in view of violence during such protests in other parts of the country.
On Sunday night, the Madras High Court dismissed public interest litigation seeking to stall the agitation. A bench of S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha, while allowing the rally, directed DMK to ensure that no hardship caused to the general public and no public properties are damaged in the protest.
The court said political parties would have to bear 'double the cost' if any public property is damaged.
Chennai CAA protests
Madras HC directs police to videograph DMK anti-CAA rally
The Madras High Court has directed videographing of DMK's proposed rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday if the party goes ahead with it despite denial of permission by the police.
It gave the interim direction late Sunday night on PILs opposing the rally after the Tamil Nadu government counsel informed that police have denied permission for the protest as there was no firm commitment from the organisers on owning responsibility in case of any violence and damage to property.
A bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha, however, declined to stop the rally, saying a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic setup.
The bench then directed the police to videograph the protest and also use drone cameras, if necessary, so that the liability can be fixed on the leaders of the political parties sponsoring the rally incase of unlawful incidents. It posted the matter to 30 December for further hearing.
Delhi CAA protests
Rahul Gandhi asks youth to join Congress' sit-in protest today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a clarion call to youth and students to join the party sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Raj Ghat on Monday. Senior Congress leaders will stage a sit-in under the aegis of party chief Sonia Gandhi from 3 pm. The 'dharna' was earlier scheduled for Sunday.
Washington CAA protests
Indian-Americans protest against CAA, NRC in Washington
A large number of Indian-Americans gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in front of the Indian Embassy here and held a peaceful demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Organised by American-Indian Muslims in association with over a dozen of similar bodies, peaceful protestors from in and around the Greater Washington Area on Sunday shouted slogans in favour of India's unity and displayed posters and banners alleging that the country was headed in a direction that was not secular in nature and violated the ethos of the Constitution.
The protesters also passed a resolution requesting the Indian government to withdraw both the NRC and the CAA.
Chennai CAA protests
DMK to hold anti-CAA rally in Chennai
At a late-night hearing on Sunday, the Madras High Court granted permission to an anti-CAA rally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to be held in Chennai on Monday. Speaking to reporters after the order, DMK president MK Stalin claimed that the high court allowed the party to hold the rally.
"Ruling party tried to stop the DMK led rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scheduled for tomorrow. However, the court has given us permission. It is a huge victory for us. We will take out our rally abiding by the law," said Stalin.
A special sitting of the court was conducted on a plea seeking to restrain the DMK and its allies to hold the rally on grounds that violence was reported in such rallies in Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha passed the order.
The DMK's rally has the support of its allies including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and other parties. The rally was announced by Stalin after meeting leaders of allies earlier this week.
OIC expresses concern over CAA; says 'closely' following developments
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday said it was "closely" following the recent developments "affecting" Muslims in India as it voiced concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the verdict in the Ayodhya case.
The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan. The body has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad in its disputes with India.
"The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India,” the OIC said in a brief statement.
The body "expresses its concern over the recent developments pertaining to both the issue of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case," the statement said.
Delhi CAA protests
Congress to stage silent 'satyagraha dharna' at Rajghat
Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Monday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it.
Top leaders of the party including its former president Rahul Gandhi and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to participate in the 'satyagraha dharna' till the evening, sources said. The decision to hold the silent protest was taken at a meeting of top party leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence on Saturday evening, they said.
The leaders initially decided to hold the protest at Rajghat, a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday but later postponed it to Monday as permissions for the same were yet to be obtained from the authorities, the sources added.
Russia says CAA is India's internal issue
Russia considers the Citizenship Amendment Act a domestic policy of India, and if there are any issues it should be resolved through dialogue "without escalation", senior Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin said on Monday.
Responding to a question on the CAA, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Babushkin said "this is a domestic policy of India and we are not interfering". "However, if there are any issues, it should be resolved based on dialogue without escalation," he added.
NCP students' wing, ABVP faceoff in Fergusson College
Student groups affiliated to the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party came face to face over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday in Pune's Fergusson College but heavy police deployment there ensured there was no untoward incident, PTI reported.
According to police, the NCP students' wing had met the principal of the college demanding a shutdown in protest against CAA. However, a group of students from the BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also arrived at the scene opposing closure of the college for the day as demanded by the NCP group.
Assam govt admits intelligence failure during violence; monitors social media posts
140 detained in Delhi amid fresh wave of agitations
Around 140 people were detained on Monday as fresh protests by students and activists against the amended citizenship law erupted in several parts of the national capital, even as police stepped up vigil to maintain the law and order situation ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.
US body condemns use of force on protesters, calls on govt to reconsider NRC
The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Monday condemned the use of force on those protesting against the amended citizenship law and called on the Modi government to resist the use of force and reconsider the National Refister for Citizens.
Social activist Deepak Kabir among those detained in Lucknow
Deepak Kabir, a social activist and poet was among those detained in Lucknow following protests agaisnt the amended citizenship act on 19 December. Twitter users have been posting in support of the detained activist. Political leader Yogendra Yadav also posted that Kabir was detained on 20 December when he went to Hazratganj Police Station and jailed on criminal charges. Twitter users have also alleged that Kabir was beaten up by the police.
'Deliberate misinformation' being spread, alleges Jitendra Singh
Fundamental rights will remain, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said, "Today, the world has become one family, where everyone loves everyone — this is our vision. If this vision is lost,everything is lost. Today, people are concerned whether our democratic, fundamental, and constitution rights will remain or not. I feel our rights will remain."
Pondicherry University student rejects gold medal in protest against CAA
A student of the Pondicherry University, Rabiha, rejected a gold medal at a ceremony of the college because she was allegedly denied entry into the convocation hall when President Kovind arrived for the event on suspicion that she could protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
FIR registered against AAP Delhi MLA in Ghaziabad
An FIR was registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over charges of "sharing an objectionable post" on social media against the Citizenship Amendment Act, ANI reported.
Jadavpur University students thrashed, molested during anti-CAA protest
Students of the Jadavpur University who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata's Baghajatin area were allegedly thrashed and some of the women taking part in the agitation were molested, PTI quoted police as saying on Monday.
The incident happened late on Sunday night when the students were holding a demonstration. Kolkata Police said that three people have been arrested.
"A group of eight people allegedly attacked them with wooden sticks and thrashed the male students and molested the women demonstrators. The attackers also broke their camera and further threatened them," the officer said.
The students then went back to the Jadavpur University campus, around 2 kilometres away, after which a police complaint was lodged.
Congress leaders meet Sadaf Zafar in Lucknow jail
A court in Lucknow on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Zafar who was arrested while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders met the activist in jail and alleged that she was given worse treatment than "third degree" by the police.
"She (Zafar) was beaten brutally by the police. She was hit on her back and her hair was pulled," Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu, who met Zafar in jail, told PTI.
Accompanied by Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Shukla Mona, Lallu demanded a "high level judicial probe" into the matter.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Sunday demanded the immediate release of Zafar, who was arrested during an anti-CAA protest on 19 December.
In Muzzaffarnagar, police, RAF destroy personal belongings
The ChalChitra Abhiyaan, which describes itself as a film and media collective based out of Western Uttar Pradesh, reported that security personnel in the state's Muzaffarnagar city were not only beating people up, but also "entering their homes, destroying their belongings, stealing money and jewelry."
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi at Congress' anti-CAA protest
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi at Delhi's Raj Ghat where the party staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.
55 people arrested in Assam's Dibrugarh
As many as 55 people have been arrested for their involvement in "acts of violence" during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam's Dibrugarh, ANI reported. The district saw large scale of protests against the contentious law since it was passed by the Parliament on 12 December.
'When you get students shot by bullets, you are trying to suppress the country's voice'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined the party's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Raj Ghat, slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the police action against students and activists over the last two weeks, when the nation has seen widespread protests against the contentious legislation.
Protesters demand release of people arrested in Varanasi
Protesters on Monday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh Police release the sixty-nine people who were arrested from a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Varanasi.
Not happy with NRC, says BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Amid nationwide opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, Assam BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government wasn't happy with the NRC list that was released on 31 August.
While the top brass of the BJP insists that an all-India NRC will be implemented, Sarma said that that in the absence of a national NRC, there should be a "fresh NRC or a revision of it".
"We want re-verification of 20 percent of the names in the border districts, without which we don't want to accept the present NRC. But we will go as per Supreme Court's order," he added.
Students protest outside Assam Bhawan demanding release of RTI activist Nikhil Gogoi, 93 detained
'Situation serious, concerted efforts needed': Mamata Banerjee writes to Opposition leaders
Stating that democracy in India is under threat from the BJP-led government at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders belonging to Opposition parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullahurging to them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country".
UP court rejects activist Sadaf Zafar's bail plea
Protests continue peacefully in Assam
Congress' Satyagraha continues at Rajghat
Top Congress leaders participated in the "Satyagraha" against the CAA and NRC held at Rajghat in Delhi. The silent protest was also meant to express solidarity with the youth and students protesters as well as against the police "atrocities" on them.
104 arrested, 12,000 cases registered in violence during anti-CAA protests in Maharashtra last week
Three labourers attacked in Kozhikode for taking part in anti-CAA protests, say police
Three migrant labourers from Murshidabad on Sunday were allegedly beaten up by unidentified persons for participating in anti-CAA protests in Kozhikode, said police. "We have registered a case against four unidentified persons based on the complaint of the migrant labourers. The complaint says around four suspects came to their rented house and started beating them with sticks and bricks," PTI quoted police as saying.
"NRC/NPR being executed right now": Twitter users respond to Narendra Modi's claims of no talks on NRC
Several users on Twitter, some verified, have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims at Sunday's rally at the Ramlila Maidan where he said that the government has held no discussions on the National Register of Citizens since coming to power in 2014. A PhD scholar from the University of Pennsylvania tweeted screenshots of a "dedicated website" just for National Register for Citizens. http://lsi.gov.in/srs/nric/loginnric.aspx He also shared screenshots of the census website, and pointed out, "The NRC/NRIC/NPR is not just in planning phases. It is being executed right now."
Modi Govt clandestinely implementing NRC via NPR: Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenged the BJP to prove him wrong that the work on the NRC had already started through the National Population Register. "Let the BJP prove me wrong," he said.
He also said that any lower level official, Owaisi said, could make a mistake in the NPR, which would ultimately be carried forward to the NRC.
Protesters detained at Mandir Marg police station sing songs of freedom
Some of the 41 protesters detained at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi Monday afternoon sang songs, raised slogans. All India Student's Association's Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur, who was among those detained, had claimed that the police had rounded up youth "randomly" and that that not more than 2 people were standing in groups in these areas.
YSRCP wont support NRC, says Jagan Mohan Reddy
According to reports, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a public rally announced that the YSRCP won't support the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Mumbai CAA protests
45 arrested in Bihar's Aurangabad
According to reports, 45 people have been arrested from their homes in Bihar's Aurangabad district since 21 December. The arrested have been jailed and have reportedly been boooked for stone pelting. The offence has now been made non-bailable, said sources.
Kolkata pro-CAA rally
JP Nadda lashes out at Mamata Banerjee
At pro-CAA rally in Kolkata, JP Nadda lashed out at Mamata Banerjee, accusing the chief minister of not allowing audit of CAG report in the state. "Unfortunate that West Bengal chief minister always kept her politics ahead of national interest, " he said.
Bengaluru CAA protests
Massive protests underway in Bengaluru
Kolkata pro-CAA protests
Pakistan did not adhere to Nehru-Liaquat pact, says JP Nadda
Kolkata pro-CAA protests
Unprecendented picture in Bengal today, says JP Nadda
BJP working president JP Nadda addressing a pro-CAA rally in Kolkata where chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been protesting against the passage of the CAA.
In Kolkata, Nadda congratulated everyone for coming out in support of the citizenship law and said,"We've seen several changing possibilities in Bengal in the past. Today's picture, though, was unprecedented. The energy was infectious and it took us 3 hours to reach here. We can clearly see that change is coming to the State."
Delhi CAA protests
Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh read out sections of Constitution at Rajghat
Kolkata pro-CAA protests
JP Nadda leads Kolkata rally, says crowd shows people rejected Mamata's politics
BJP working president JP Nadda led a rally in Kolkata in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Nadda says, "Huge crowd here shows people are in support of the Citizenship Act. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is just doing vote bank politics by opposing the Citizenship Act. She should see huge support for the Act and understand that people have rejected her vote bank politics."
Delhi CAA protests
Rahul, Priyanka reach Rajghat for 'silent satyagraha'
Crowd has started gathering near Rajghat in Delhi. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with other senior party leaders have reached Rajghat. Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken was also seen at the venue.
Delhi CAA protests
Students protesting near Assam Bhawan in Delhi demand release of Akhil Gogoi.
Bengaluru CAA protests
Jadavpur University shows black flags to West Bengal
According to reports, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags by students of Jadavpur University. Dhankhar reached the University for their convocation ceremony. However, the Bengal Governor was welcomed by posters which said, "BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back".
Chennai CAA Protests
MK Stalin says protests a clear signal to BJP-AIADMK govt that Tamils are against CAA
DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted thanking protesters in Chennai for coming out against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In a tweet, Stalin said, "I thank the lakhs of peaceful protestors who joined us in Chennai today to show that #TNopposeCAA . This has sent a clear signal to the BJP-ADMK Govts that Tamils are against this law. We will continue voicing our dissent till the law is repealed."
Madras High Court had not given permission to DMK to hold the protest, News18 had reported earlier. The Madras High Court noted that DMK gave evasive replies to the queries by the police on taking responsibility. The videography using drone is to ascertain liability if they protest "despite refusal".
Can't handle the trolling and hate, says actor Javed Jaffrey
Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey has announced he will be taking a break from social media as he cannot handle the "trolling and hate" he has been receiving. He recently spoke against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it "dangerous and communal". In a video that is currently doing the rounds on social media, Jaffrey is seen speaking at a protest event where he slammed the BJP for many of its policies and for not taking up the issues of unemployment or economic slowdown. He also voiced his support for student protests across the country.
Rampur CAA protests
31 arrested for violence during anti-CAA stir in UP's Rampur
Thirty-one people have been arrested and over 150 others identified for their alleged role in the violence that broke out here last Saturday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said on Monday.
A 22-year-old man had died of a bullet injury here on Saturday during the violence in which several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched, the officials said.
"We have arrested 31 people so far in connection with the violence during protest demonstrations and identified another over 150 for their role in vandalisation," Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI. The accused have been booked for rioting and related offences, Sharma added.
Madhya Pradesh CAA protests
Curfew lifted in MP's Jabalpur
Curfew imposed in some areas of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city after violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was lifted on Monday, a police official said. The decision was taken after a review of the situation in those areas, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.
Delhi CAA protests
Protest against amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia enters 8th day
The protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eight day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university. Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday.
The Jamia students, demanding the withdrawal of the amendments in the law, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that his government has never discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after coming to power for the first time in 2014.
'Narendra Modi is like 'God' for migrants': Shivraj Singh Chouhan on citizenship law
Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Modi was like "God" for the migrants who faced religious persecution in Pakistan.
“Modi has come as God for migrants whose lives were not safe, who lived in an environment of instability and who used to say that they will die but will not return to Pakistan. They have got a new lease of life,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said at a press conference.
Kolkata CAA protests
Calcutta HC directs West Bengal govt to suspend all CAA-related media campaigns
The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government on Monday to suspend all media campaigns related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Radhakrishnan directed the state government to suspend the campaigns on CAA till the court gives its final orders.
Hospitals are sacrosanct and exempted even in a war zone: IMA slams Centre
Indian Medical Association, in a statement, strongly slammed the denial of access to medical assistance to detainees during the Daryaganj violence. The statement by IMA read: "There are disturbing reports from areas of protests and resistance that police have entered hospitals and at least in one case, the ICU. This is a new low in civic life of the nation but not entirely unexpected given the impunity which violence is heaped on doctors and hospitals. However, the difference this time is that it is the establishment which has lost its restraint."
Delhi CAA protests
We weren't protesting, yet Delhi Police picked us up, says Delhi AISA chief
All India Student's Association's Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur, along with 41 other suspected protesters, has been detained at the Mandir Marg police station. Speaking to Firstpost, Kaur said, "We weren't even protesting. No group had yet assembled for any protest. The police was rounding up random youths and people. I was in the auto when the cops chased me and detained me."
According to Kaur, at least 41 people from UP Bhawan and Race Course Metro Station have been detained so far. Kaur further added that not more than 2 people were standing in groups in these areas, "but police still picked us up without any reason."