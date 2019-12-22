You are here:
Opposition questions Narendra Modi's claim of 'no nationwide NRC', points to previous statements made by Amit Shah

Politics FP Staff Dec 22, 2019 23:04:18 IST

  • Opposition leaders on Sunday said that the prime ministers statements contradicted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims of implementing NRC across the country.

  • At a rally in Delhi, Narendra Modi had claimed that ever since his government first came to power in 2014, no discussions had been held on a nationwide NRC.

  • Kerala chief minister Pinrayi Vijayan termed the prime minister's assurances as 'hollow' and drew attention to the claims made at the time of demonetisation.

Opposition leaders on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the government has no plans to conduct a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) by pointing to previous statements by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah on 20 November, without giving any time frame, had announced in Parliament that the government would implement the NRC across India.

Opposition leaders, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh, AIMIM's Asaddudin Owaisi,  reacted sharply to the prime minister's comments at a rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Opposition questions Narendra Modis claim of no nationwide NRC, points to previous statements made by Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. PTI

TMC supremo Banerjee led the charge tweeting:

Congress leader Digvijay Singh pointed out that a tweet quoting Shah saying that the NRC will be implemented across the country had been deleted from BJP's official Twitter handle. "Another classic example of double speak of BJP," he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the prime minister's statements were a part of a " good cop-bad cop routine".

Kerala chief minister Pinrayi Vijayan termed the prime minister's assurances as "hollow" and drew attention to the claims made at the time of demonetisation.

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi said that if the prime minister was to be believed, then there was a case of breach of parliamentary privilege to be made out against Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress leader Sanjay Jha also took to Twitter to take the prime minister to task:

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, slamming the government, said,"The home minister's statement in both Houses (on implementing the NRC post the CAA) has created an environment of fear, insecurity and uncertainty. It is primarily the government which is responsible for that."

Sharma, also countering Modi's statement during the rally that there were no detention centres in the country, he said, "They are present in India. People are being kept there. Those people, who fought for us in the Kargil War, have also been sent to those detention centres and the media has showed it."

The Congress also tweeted from its official Twitter handle, sharing screenshots of headlines about detention centres in Assam and Navi Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, in a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the prime minister said the amended Citizenship Act is not for any Indian citizen, be it Hindu or Muslim. Modi further stated that the NRC, which was formulated during the Congress regime in 1951, was implemented in Assam in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders.

He also claimed that ever since his government first came to power in 2014, no discussions had been held on a nationwide NRC. Accusing the Opposition of spreading lies and creating fear among Muslims, he claimed that no detention centres were being built in the country.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 23:04:18 IST

