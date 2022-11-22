Citizens outraged as Delhi passport office server faces technical issues

New Delhi: Services got stalled due to server and network problems at the Delhi passport office on Tuesday morning. The applicants struggled to maintain calm amidst the breakdown of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) data server.

Many applicants were angry as no assurance was given by the passport authority on when the services will resume.

In a 11 second video shared on Twitter irritated and frustrated citizens can be seen shouting at the authorities for not providing any explanation on the next appointment date.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the state of passport office in Delhi by tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Passport Seva Support seeking their help in the matter.

State of passport office in Delhi, server is down no resolution at all on when the next appointment will be there, Sukriti Arora, a Twitter user tweeted.

State of passport office in delhi, server is down no resolution at all on when next appointment will be there @ArvindKejriwal @passportsevamea pic.twitter.com/NKkRNMM7bj — Nothingness (@arora_sukriti) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the ruling party in the national capital is surrounded by controversies for a viral video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain taking a massage in his cell in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

The controversy has taken a new turn after the Tihar Jail official sources claimed that the person giving massage to jailed Satyendra Jain is a rape accused and not a physiotherapist.

The sources said masseur Rinku is a prisoner in a rape case and has been charged under Section 6 of POCSO Act and Section 376, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

