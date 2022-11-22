Citizens outraged as Delhi passport office server faces technical issues
Many applicants were angry as no assurance was given by the passport authority on when the services will resume
New Delhi: Services got stalled due to server and network problems at the Delhi passport office on Tuesday morning. The applicants struggled to maintain calm amidst the breakdown of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) data server.
Many applicants were angry as no assurance was given by the passport authority on when the services will resume.
In a 11 second video shared on Twitter irritated and frustrated citizens can be seen shouting at the authorities for not providing any explanation on the next appointment date.
Users took to Twitter to complain about the state of passport office in Delhi by tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Passport Seva Support seeking their help in the matter.
State of passport office in Delhi, server is down no resolution at all on when the next appointment will be there, Sukriti Arora, a Twitter user tweeted.
State of passport office in delhi, server is down no resolution at all on when next appointment will be there @ArvindKejriwal @passportsevamea pic.twitter.com/NKkRNMM7bj
— Nothingness (@arora_sukriti) November 22, 2022
