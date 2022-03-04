CISF Recruitment: Deadline to apply for 1,149 Constable/Fire posts ends today; details at cisfrectt.in

Candidates applying should be 18 to 23 years of age as on 4 March, 2022

The online application process for recruitment to Constable/Fire (Male) posts will be shut today, 4 March by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Those who are interested and haven’t applied yet, can do so by visiting the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in till 5 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, the CISF will fill up a total of 1,149 vacancies in several states and union territories. 10 percent of the openings are reserved for Ex-servicemen (ESM).

Before applying for the registered posts, applicants are advised to read the notification completely. They can find the official notice here.

Here are few steps on how to apply for 1,149 Constable/Fire posts:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “Login” link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates then need to register and continue with application process for “Constable-Fire 2021” posts

Step 4: Then, pay the required fee and submit the form correctly

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future need or use.

Find the direct link to apply here.

Few details on eligibility criteria, application fee and selection process:

Candidates applying should be 18 to 23 years of age as on 4 March, 2022. They should have passed Class 12 exam or any equivalent qualification from a recognised Board/University especially in science subjects.

Only on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), correct document verification, medical examination and written exam, applicants will be shortlisted.

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 100 as the application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) have been exempted from payment of fee.

For more details and updates, aspirants are requested to keep a check on the official website.

