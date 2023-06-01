Three sniffer dogs with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) called it a day after serving the unit for at least eight years. In a grand ceremony to bid them adieu, they were honored with a ceremonial medal around their backs, offered a cake and showered with flower petals as a token of appreciation for their years of service. A video shared by ANI shows two of the three dogs receiving their awards on the red carpet.

Have a look at the video:

“CISF’s three sniffer dogs Rocky, Romeo and Sony of the DMRC unit retired today after completing more than eight years of service. The canines were felicitated for their selfless duty Sony, the German Shepherd dog could not take part in the ceremony due to ill health,” the news agency wrote on Twitter.

Although the third canine, Sony could not attend the ceremony due to a tumour in its spleen, the other two were seen wiggling their tails. In addition, the dogs got lots of pets and treats as they walked the red carpet accompanied by their handlers to receive their awards. Towards the end of the clip, they were seen sitting in a car decorated with flowers.

Over 3 Lakh viewers have watched the clip since it was posted on 31 May. Additionally, more than 3,000 likes have been posted.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Heartwarming ceremony,” wrote a Twitter user.

Heartwarming ceremony ❤️ — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) May 31, 2023

“Brave Soldiers !!!,” joined another.

Brave Soldiers !!! — GAPPI (@gappi7276) May 31, 2023

“Thank you for your service. Good doggies.,” added a user.

Thank you for your service. Good doggies. — Arun (@arunparam) May 31, 2023

“Thank you for your service you four legged friends of humans. Better than them in most of the cases. Hope you have a healthy and peaceful post retirement period,” expressed an account.

Thank you for your service you four legged friends of humans. Better than them in most of the cases. Hope you have a healthy and peaceful post retirement period. — FFSshutup (@FFSlisten) May 31, 2023

“This is so so so beautiful and so much of respect love and care,” mentioned a user.

This is so so so beautiful and so much of respect love and care — gpvinayraj (@gpvinayraj23) May 31, 2023

With the help of Friendicoes-SECA, an animal welfare organisation in Delhi, the retired dogs will now be able to find loving homes for themselves.

