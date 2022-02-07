CISCE releases ICSE, ISC semester 1 2021-22 exam results; get direct link to check

As announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Exam, the semester 1 marks shall only mention individual scores secured in each subject and will not declare the pass or fail status of a candidate

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the result for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 2021-22 exam today, 7 February, 2022, at 10 AM. Students can view the results along with the mark sheet on the official website of CISCE - https://www.cisce.org/.

Steps to view your result:

Visit the official website - https://www.cisce.org/

On the homepage, select your course (ICSE or ISC) and key in the candidate UID

Enter the your Index number and Captcha given on the screen

Click on show result to view yours

Click on the print result tab and keep a printout of the result for further reference

Direct link to view result is here.

Along with downloading the result from CISCE’s official website, students can also check the results through SMS. In order to get their Semester 1 results for the 2021-22 session, candidates need to send an SMS to the council with their Unique ID in it.

Candidates of ICSE need to type ICSE, give a space and then enter their Unique Id and SMS it to the number 09248042883. Students who need to check their ISC result may SMS ISC (space) along with their seven digit Unique Id to 09248082883.

As announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Exam, the semester 1 marks shall only mention individual scores secured in each subject and will not declare the pass/fail status of a candidate. The Pass Certificate/Pass Certificate Not Awarded or Eligible for Compartment Exam status will only be declared after completion of Semester 2 exams.

Once candidates have viewed the result, they can also apply for rechecking in case there is any discrepancy. CISCE has made provisions for rechecking which can be done by paying Rs 1000 per paper for ICSE exam and Rs 1000 per subject for ISC exam, as per Scroll.in.

Students can submit online applications for rechecking their results of Semester 1 exam 2021-22 from 7 February, 2022, to 10 February, 2022, only. The Head of the School can also apply for rechecking of the results. Head of School can submit a rechecking application through the CAREERS portal.

