ICSE, ISC Board exams 2020: CISCE releases revised marking scheme for pending Class 10, 12 papers on cisce.org

The CISCE said the results will be calculated on the basis average marks in the best three subjects. Further on, Class 10 students will also be assessed on the basis of marks secured in internal assessment whereas, Class 12 students will graded on practical work.

ICSE, ISC Board exams 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the revised assessment scheme for the evaluation of the pending papers of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2020.

The ICSE and ISC board exams 2020 were cancelled after the Supreme Court's order.

As per CISCE, there are three factors used in the computations. These include:

1) Average of a student's performance on best three papers in board examination - ICSE or ISC.

2) For Class 10 students there will be subject internal assessment, while for Class 12 it will be subject project and practical work.

3) Percentage Subject Internal Assessment for ICSE and percentage subject project and practical work for ISC students.

CISCE said that the components used to arrive at the formula to give marks in the cancelled papers which have an internal assessment component is limited to the score in the papers and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the subjects that they have already appeared for.

The council said that to arrive at the weight, detailed analysis were done on the data from the previous few years board examinations from 2015 to 2019 as well as the year 2020 board examination.

"Most importantly, the weights were so chosen as to ensure fairness to all the candidates appearing in the Board Examination this year to the best possible extent," CISCE said.

These have been measured through students' average marks obtained in the best three papers.

Click here for the new assessment scheme for ICSE students - https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/CIR_ICSE_02072020.pdf

Click here for the new assessment scheme for ISC students - https://cisce.org/UploadedFiles/PDF/CIR_ISC_02072020.pdf

According to a report by Times Now, the result of the ICSE, ISC examination 2020 will be declared by 15 July on the CISCE official website - www.cisce.org.