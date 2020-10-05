CISCE compartmental and improvement exams for classes 10, 12 begin tomorrow; students must wear masks, carry hand sanitiser

The exams for candidates who failed to clear the boards or wish to improve their scores will be held from 6 to 9 October and the results will be announced on 17 October

The compartmental and improvement examinations for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) will be conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) from 6 to 9 October. The Council will declare the results of the exams on 17 October at 3 pm on its official website cisce.org.

According to a report by India Today, students who could not qualify in their class 10 and class 12 board exams or are not satisfied with their score will be appearing for the exam.

Health guidelines:

All the candidates appearing for the exam will have to abide by the COVID-19 health guidelines. They should follow social distancing norms at the exam centre and cover their mouth and nose with a face mask. Candidates are also instructed to carry their own hand sanitiser.

Admit card:

Candidates must carry their admit card, or hall ticket, at the examination centre. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The admit card will mention all the instructions that students will have to follow. It will also include the exam centre's name, address, the candidate's name, roll number and reporting time.

Report at exam centre in advance:

A report by The Indian Express said that though the reporting time is mentioned in the admit card, students should reach the exam centre well in advance to avoid a delay due to checking at entry points.

The question paper will be distributed 15 minutes prior to the exam.

Do not share stationery:

The Council has asked examinees to carry their own stationery/ art material and avoid sharing with other students.

The CISCE declared the ICSE and ISC board exam result 2020 in the month of July. The pass percentage of the Class 12 board exams 2020 stood at 96.84 percent, while the pass percentage for Class 10 board exams was 99.34 percent.