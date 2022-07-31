CID to investigate case of three Jharkhand Congress' MLAs arrested after over 48 lakh cash found
Three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand - Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap from Khijri and Naman Bixal from Kolebira - were suspended today after they were arrested from West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday evening with large amount of cash
New Delhi: The investigation of three Jharkhand MLAs, who have been suspended from Congress after they were arrested with a huge amount of cash, has been handed over to CID.
Three now-suspended Congress MLAs of Jharkhand - Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap from Khijri and Naman Bixal from Kolebira - were arrested from West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday evening with cash worth more than 48 lakh.
The Congress, which is a part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand along with Lalu Prasad's RJD, has on Sunday morning suspended its Jharkhand lawmakers after they were arrested of Saturday. The MLAs were travelling in SUV with a large amount of cash when their vehicle was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Panchla police station area.
Senior Police officer informed that they had specific input of a huge amount of money being transported in a black car after which they started checking vehicles, and intercepted the SUV in which three Jharkhand MLAs were travelling.
The cop further informed that during the check, police recovered a huge amount of cash from the SUV in which the lawmakers were travelling.
The police informed that they had to bring in cash counting machines to ascertain the total amount.
Apart from the three MLAs, there were two other people in the vehicle. The SUV had a board mentioning "MLA Jamtara Jharkhand" along with the Congress' party symbol.
Meanwhile, Congress alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand by offering Rs 10 crore to each MLA. The party further said that it has lodged a police complaint against its three legislators arrested in West Bengal's Howrah with a huge amount of cash.
Congress minister Alamgir Alam said the party's Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal has lodged the police complaint against the three MLAs for allegedly luring other MLAs by offering Rs 10 crore each and a ministerial berth if the BJP forms government in Jharkhand.
Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi said the Congress has conspired to defame his party by filing a false police complaint to hide its own sins.
"This is shameful and ridiculous. They do not trust their own MLAs. They are trying to hide the corruptions and misdeeds of their MLAs," said Marandi, a former chief minister.
