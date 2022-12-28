Church vandalised in Mysuru; Jesus statue damaged, donation box, valuables robbed

New Delhi: Just a couple of days after Christmas celebrations, a church on Tuesday was allegedly vandalised in Karnataka’s Mysuru district.

An infant Jesus statue was damaged by unknown miscreants at the St Mary’s Church in Piriyapatna town of Karnataka’s Mysuru district.

The Church altar was found ransacked and the offering box was missing too.

Karnataka | A church was allegedly vandalised y’day by some unknown miscreants in Piriyapatna in Mysuru. Various items kept in the church including the Baby Jesus statue were found damaged. pic.twitter.com/UAoLGPt0G5 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

The incident took place around 7 pm on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The police have taken up a case under IPC section 295 A — deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings and Section 380 — theft at dwelling place, the reports said.

Meanwhile, the Police said that the incident looked more like a theft as valuable items, like the donation box, had been reported missing.

“We have formed a team to nab the culprits, we are also looking for available CCTV footage with nearby cameras, it looks like theft as a money box and other such things have been taken away,“ Seema Latkar, SP Mysuru, said.

However, she added that further investigation into the matter was going on.

Karnataka | We have formed a team to nab the culprits, we are also looking for available CCTV footage with nearby cameras, it looks like theft as a money box and other such things have been taken away. Further probe underway: Seema Latkar, SP Mysuru — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022



With agency inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.