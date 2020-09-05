CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result 2020 declared: Steps to check score on orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts 2020 Exam can also check their results via SMS

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result 2020 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the Odisha Class 12 Arts stream result today (Saturday, 5 September). Students can check their score at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Plus 2 Arts 2020 Exam can also check their results via SMS. For this, they will have to go the message option in their phones, type RESULTROLL NO and send it to 56263.

The result was earlier scheduled to be released by end of August but got delayed because two officials working in CHSE's office had tested positive for COVID-19. The council had to shut down its office following this.

Around 2.18 lakh students took the Odisha board Class 12 arts exam held in the month of March.

According to a report by NDTV, students can also check their results on some of the private websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

They can access their scorecard by entering their roll numbers, registration numbers and date of birth.

A report by Times Now said a few papers were cancelled by the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The marks for the cancelled papers will be given in accordance to the promotion policy devised by the council.

As per the decision, for the cancelled papers, students will be given average score based on best of three or best of two, depending on the papers they have appeared for.

The council could not hold the examinations of anthropology, sociology and geography due to the pandemic.

Earlier in August, CHSE announced the results of Odisha Plus 2 Commerce and Science streams results. In commerce stream, a total of 74.95 percent students have passed this year, while in science stream, the pass percentage was 70.21 percent.