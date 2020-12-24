Christmas 2020: Wishes, quotes and messages for friends and family this festive season

The festivities in most countries start from Christmas Eve (24 December) and continue till New Year. This year, celebrations will be a subdued one as people will be staying indoors and maintain social distancing norms to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus

Christmas will be celebrated across the world on 25 December, Friday. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whose teachings became the basis of Christianity.

On this day, people decorate X-Mas tree, bake cakes, other delicacies and exchange gifts with friends and families. People also visit the church and attend mass. However, Christmas 2020 will be different from those celebrated in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid this, to make Christmas celebrations 2020 a memorable one, people can wish their friends and family on social media including Facebook, Instagram, or can even send WhatsApp and SMS on their phones.

Wishing you and your family Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!

Wishing you and your loved ones a year full of happiness and good health. Merry Christmas!

May this Christmas fulfill all your wishes and fill your life with loads of happiness and success.

May Santa Claus gift best of health and bundle of joy to you and your family. Merry Christmas!

Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy New year.

Wish your home be filled with joy and love this festive season. Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!

On this Christmas, I pray for your good health and victory. Stay safe.

May this festive season fill your heart and home with a bundle of joys. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! May you achieve everything that you aimed for in life.

May this Christmas sparkles life of you and your family with loads of love, laughter, and goodwill.

You can also send greetings to your friends and family through WhatsApp Christmas-themed stickers. All you need to do is to choose the best Christmas 2020 sticker from the available option that conveys your emotion and send it to people in your contact list.

Christmas Quotes

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year" - Charles Dickens

"I heard the bells on Christmas Day; their old familiar carols play; and wild and sweet the words repeat; of peace on earth, good-will to men" - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year" - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Ring out the old, ring in the new. Ring, happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go. Ring out the false, ring in the true" - Alfred Lord Tennyson

"It is never too late to be what you might have been" - George Eliot

"May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude" -Oprah Winfrey.