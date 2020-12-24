Thursday, December 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Christmas Eve 2020: How to download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download Christmas themed WhatsApp sticker apps from Play Store.


FP TrendingDec 24, 2020 10:22:42 IST

Christmas is all about sharing good cheer, love and peace. If you are not able to send gifts to your loved ones or meet them this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending cheer online is a sincere way too. Popular messaging app WhatsApp has a variety of Christmas-themed stickers to convey your emotions to the other person. Here are a few steps on how you can download and send special Christmas stickers to a person or group on WhatsApp.

Christmas Eve 2020: How to download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

Image: Pixabay

How to send Christmas WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your device

Step 2: Select the contact or group in which you would like to send the stickers

Step 3: Go to the emoji section on the app and open the ‘Stickers’ tab

Step 4: In order to see the available sticker packs, click on the ‘+’ button on the top right corner of stickers window

Step 5: Browse through the list to get your hands on the desired sticker packs. If you come across nothing interesting, click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option at the end of the list

Step 6: You will be taken to the Google Play Store where several WhatsApp Sticker Apps will be displayed in front of you

Step 7: You can choose a specific app or customize your search to find better results. For example, by typing ‘Christmas WhatsApp Sticker Apps’, you will be able to narrow down your search significantly

Step 8: Once you have come across a particular sticker app, download and install it on your device

Step 9: Go back to WhatsApp, open chat window and send the downloaded stickers

In case you would like to specialise in the stickers that you send for Christmas 2020, follow these steps:

Step 1: Install any sticker making app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the App Store

Step 2: Go to a browser and search for Christmas images and download them to the device

Step 3: Open the sticker maker app and click on the tab that reads: ‘Create a new sticker pack’

Step 4: Now you will be required to give a name to the sticker pack, after which you will be able to add stickers to the customized pack

Step 5: Click on the ‘+’ button and add the downloaded images

Step 6: Customize in any way you would like and save the changes

Step 7: Press on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ option to access these stickers from WhatsApp

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

US trade commission and over 40 states accuse Facebook of illegally crushing competition

Dec 10, 2020
US trade commission and over 40 states accuse Facebook of illegally crushing competition
WhatsApp rolls out voice and video calls for some desktop and web users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out voice and video calls for some desktop and web users

Dec 18, 2020
WhatsApp introduces new Cart feature to make shopping easier on the app: How it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces new Cart feature to make shopping easier on the app: How it works

Dec 09, 2020
WhatsApp partners with SBI, ICICI, Axis and HDFC Bank for its payment service in India

WhatsApp

WhatsApp partners with SBI, ICICI, Axis and HDFC Bank for its payment service in India

Dec 16, 2020
Facebook India FY 2020 revenue up 43 percent at Rs 1,277 crore, net profit doubles to Rs 135.7 crore

Facebook

Facebook India FY 2020 revenue up 43 percent at Rs 1,277 crore, net profit doubles to Rs 135.7 crore

Dec 11, 2020
Facebook Fuel for India 2020: WhatsApp to launch insurance and pension products in India by year-end

WhatsApp

Facebook Fuel for India 2020: WhatsApp to launch insurance and pension products in India by year-end

Dec 17, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020