FP Trending

Christmas is all about sharing good cheer, love and peace. If you are not able to send gifts to your loved ones or meet them this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending cheer online is a sincere way too. Popular messaging app WhatsApp has a variety of Christmas-themed stickers to convey your emotions to the other person. Here are a few steps on how you can download and send special Christmas stickers to a person or group on WhatsApp.

How to send Christmas WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your device

Step 2: Select the contact or group in which you would like to send the stickers

Step 3: Go to the emoji section on the app and open the ‘Stickers’ tab

Step 4: In order to see the available sticker packs, click on the ‘+’ button on the top right corner of stickers window

Step 5: Browse through the list to get your hands on the desired sticker packs. If you come across nothing interesting, click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option at the end of the list

Step 6: You will be taken to the Google Play Store where several WhatsApp Sticker Apps will be displayed in front of you

Step 7: You can choose a specific app or customize your search to find better results. For example, by typing ‘Christmas WhatsApp Sticker Apps’, you will be able to narrow down your search significantly

Step 8: Once you have come across a particular sticker app, download and install it on your device

Step 9: Go back to WhatsApp, open chat window and send the downloaded stickers

In case you would like to specialise in the stickers that you send for Christmas 2020, follow these steps:

Step 1: Install any sticker making app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the App Store

Step 2: Go to a browser and search for Christmas images and download them to the device

Step 3: Open the sticker maker app and click on the tab that reads: ‘Create a new sticker pack’

Step 4: Now you will be required to give a name to the sticker pack, after which you will be able to add stickers to the customized pack

Step 5: Click on the ‘+’ button and add the downloaded images

Step 6: Customize in any way you would like and save the changes

Step 7: Press on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ option to access these stickers from WhatsApp