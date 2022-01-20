Chinese troops abduct 17-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh; a look at past instances of such kidnappings by PLA

In September 2020, China had kidnapped five youth from the Upper Subansiri district; in another case, they had taken away a 21-year-old from Asapila sector

The Chinese are at it again.

Troops from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) have reportedly abducted a 17-year-old boy from close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

The state's MP Tapir Gao had on Wednesday said that the teen, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted by the PLA along with his friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape.

What’s going on and here are previous instances of China’s PLA abducting Indians from close to the LAC.

Miram Taron’s case

Defence sources, according to news agency ANI, have said that the Indian Army has established hotline with PLA after reports emerged that the Chinese Army has kidnapped 17-year-old Miram Taron.

Ninong Ering, a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat West constituency, told news agency ANI the alleged kidnapping represented "a very serious problem that has once again arisen" and that "it is unfortunate the Chinese are intruding into Indian territory".

Ninong Ering, a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat West constituency, told news agency ANI the alleged kidnapping represented "a very serious problem that has once again arisen" and that "it is unfortunate the Chinese are intruding into Indian territory".

Not PLA’s first time

This isn’t the first time an incident of this story has taken place.

In September 2020, the PLA troops had abducted five youths from near the McMohan Line in Arunachal Pradesh. They were released a week later.

The Chinese troops handed over the five youths to India near the Kibithu border post in Anjaw district.

It had been reported that the five — Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri — hailing from Upper Subansiri district went missing from the Tungdara Mountain near the LAC.

In March of 2020, a 21-year-old man was abducted by Chinese troops from the Asapila sector near the McMahon line in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district.

Reports state that Togley Singkam and his two friends — Gamshi Chadar and Ronya Nade — had gone to collect traditional herbs from the land belonging to the Naa clan of the Tagin community, and also to do some fishing.

The Chinese security personnel ambushed them while they were fishing. While the other two friends could successfully escape, Togley Singkam was abducted at the gunpoint by the Chinese security personnel.

He was released on 7 April 2020. In an interview to IndiaToday, he said that the PLA tied him up to a bed and beat him up. He added that he was subjected to kicking, slapping and electric shocks by the PLA abductors.

