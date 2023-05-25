Chinese technicians and engineers may get faster visas for work in India

Considering the need of some sectors which require technicians to come to set up plants here that may further boost manufacturing and exports of the country, the Commerce and industry ministry has decided to take up the issue of exporters’ demand for faster visas for Chinese technicians and engineers with the external affairs ministry.

The issue of demand made by exporters for issuing faster visas for technicians and engineers from China who are required to visit India to set up factories or machinery here, will be taken up with the relevant ministry for faster resolution, according to media report.

“Some sectors require technicians to come to set up plants here and that’s a good idea as it will benefit our manufacturing and exports. We will raise it with the external affairs ministry,” an official, who did not wish to be identified told ET.

The Economics Times reported that the exporters raised the issue of delay in visas to Chinese technicians, which is affecting companies such as those making non-leather footwear and sports shoes in commencing their operations.

“This is delaying investments, especially when global companies are looking to divert from China to India. There is a need for expedited visas,” an industry representative told ET on condition of anonymity.

Also, exporters’ demand to allow small units to pay their liabilities in lieu of defaults under export support schemes in instalments will be examined by the ministry, said officials.

According to the present directives, those exporters availing the amnesty scheme for two key export programmes have to make a one- time payment by September 30.

Officials told ET said the proposal will be examined in the light of exemptions given to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) under the Vivad se Vishwas scheme.

The Vivad Se Vishwas scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, disputed interests, disputed penalty or disputed fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order on payment of 100 per cent of the disputed tax and 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee.

