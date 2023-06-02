External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday cleared the air on the claim made by China about its journalists being mistreated in India by saying that “all foreign journalists including Chinese journalists continue their work without difficulties.”

He also mentioned that despite this, Indian journalists in China have been operating with certain difficulties like not being able to hire locals as correspondents.

“Foreign media in India can and do freely hire local journalists to work for their bureaus. Indian journalists also face several restrictions in China while getting access and travelling locally within the country,” Bagchi said.

He added that India supports and facilitates foreign journalists working in the country. “There should be no deviations from normal journalistic behaviour and activities. We would hope that Chinese authorities facilitate the continued presence of Indian journalists in working and reporting from China and the two sides remain in touch regarding this issue.”

Bagchi’s comments came as Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that Chinese journalists have faced “unfair and discriminatory treatment in India.”

“Chinese journalists have suffered unfair and discriminatory treatment in India for a long time. In 2017, the Indian side shortened the period of validity of visas held by Chinese journalists in India to three months or even one month without any valid reason,” she said in a statement.

She also alleged that India has reduced the period of validity of visas held by Chinese journalists in India.

She said that since 2020 India has refused to review and approve Chinese journalists’ applications for stationing in India.

“As a result, the number of Chinese journalists stationed in India has plummeted from 14 at the normal time to just one. As we speak, the Indian side still has not renewed the visa of the last Chinese journalist in the country,” she claimed.

With inputs from agencies

