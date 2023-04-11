New Delhi: India on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to China “objection” to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the state “was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India”.

“Rejecting completely” the comments made by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Shah’s visit to Arunachal, spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said, “India leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India.”

“Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will change the above reality,” the MEA spokesperson said.

China objects Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

Ahead on Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Wenbin said that the visit of the India's Home Minister "violated China's territorial sovereignty and is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the border situation.”

He further claimed that “Zangnan is China’s territory." Beijing claims some 90,000 sq km of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory. It calls the area “Zangnan” in the Chinese language and makes repeated references to “South Tibet”.

Also, the Chinese maps show Arunachal Pradesh as part of China.

'No one can dare encroach even an inch of India's land'

Shah in a strong message to China from the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal, on Monday, had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an "inch of our land."

He said the era when anyone could encroach the borderlands of India was over.

"The land on which the first ray of the Sun falls in India was named Arunachal Pradesh by Lord Parshuram. Since then this earth is known as the Land of the Rising Sun. It is a resplendent jewel in the crown of Mother India," India's Home Minister had said.

Intensifying his attack on China, Shah went on to say, "Due to the bravery of our soldiers in the Army and ITBP, no one can cast an evil eye on our border. The times are gone when anyone could encroach on India's land. Today, no one can even occupy land equal to a needle point."

