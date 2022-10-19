New Delhi: China once again supports Pakistan terrorism, by putting on hold proposal by India and US at the United Nations to list Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist.

Notably, this was the fourth time in the past months Beijing has held bids to blacklist terrorists based in Pakistan under the UNSC sanctions regime.

It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

For the unversed, back in 2020, the central government had designated 18 key operatives and leaders of groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Indian Mujahideen (IM) and gang members of Dawood Ibrahim as individual terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Who is Shahid Mahmood?

Identified as a long-time senior member of LeT, Shahid Mahmood has been a member of terrorist group since 2007. In 2013, the US government’s Treasury Department under the Obama administration identified him as a LeT publications wing member.

Mahmood is a close associate of Sajid Mir, the terror mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and whose designation was also blocked by China in September at the UNSC.

As per reports, Mahmood worked for “humanitarian wing” of LeT, the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) which allegedly raises funds for terrorism under the guise of humanitarian causes.

According to a press release in 2016, Mahmood visited Bangladesh to ‘distribute funds to a Burmese migrant camp’ for facilitating LeT recruitment.

The release did not offer any clarity if the members were from refugee Rohingya community, recruited by the LeT to carry out terror attacks. Notably, the government of both India and Bangladesh, have on several earlier occasions, highlighted the risk of radicalisation among the refugee Rohingyas and how immigrants fleeing persecution in Myanmar could be imbibed by terror groups based in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

With inputs from agencies

