Chimpanzee escapes from Kolkata's Alipore zoo; visitors raise question about negligence

A chimpanzee came out of the cage in Alipore Zoo, Kolkata today. This incident took everyone visiting the zoological gardens in Kolkata by surprise. However, after some tussle, sources said, he was caught and caged again. During that short period, zoo authorities had taken various measures to protect the visitors.

After the incident took place, the main gate of the zoo was immediately closed and the chimp was wandering around inside the zoo.

The chimpanzee was brought under control by firing tranquilizer shots. Eyewitnesses reported that the animal jumped out of the cage, descended into the water, and then swam into the surrounding moat. Zoo authorities had arrested the animal from the moat.

According to sources, zoo staff had gone to feed the chimpanzee, when it escaped, finding the cage door open. This chimpanzee had earlier tried to escape from the cage, too, giving a pain to zoo authorities.

Security personnel say that the whole incident happened without their knowledge since none of them were present at the cage at that moment. Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the negligence of the Alipore zoo authorities. Parents of children who visit Kolkata’s zoological garden are questioning the safety measures and are reconsidering their visit to zoo from now on.

