Chile's Atacama desert, said to be world's driest place, turns into valley of flowers

Large swaths of deserts are typically thought of as barren landscapes with minimal flora. However, there are certain meteorological events having the power to transform a desert into a colourful valley. A similar thing can be witnessed in the Atacama desert in Chile. Despite being known as the driest place on the planet, it can be a place for people who have immense love for flowers. Seems unbelievable? Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has come up with a few images which can make you roll your eyes. In the photographs, one can see the drastic change that heavy brought to the Atacama desert.

The post has been shared on Susanta Nanda’s Twitter. In the first image, we can see a dried desert where beautiful flowers are sneaking from the cracked ground. In the following images, the scenery turns into a flowery valley. However, the place is the same which seems to have picked up a new colour, putting in a bright cover of unknown flowers.

Nanda wrote in the caption, “The Atacama Desert in Chile is known to be the driest place on Earth. The average rainfall is 15mm per year. Some weather stations have never received rainfall at all. But when it receives higher rains, it blooms like a fairyland.”

The Atacama Desert in Chile is known to be the driest place on Earth.

Average rainfall is 15mm/ year. Some weather stations have never received rainfall at all. But when it receives higher rains, it blooms like a fairy land. pic.twitter.com/jOoj3jH2Eb — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 21, 2022

Nanda is quite popular on Twitter for his interesting nature-related exchanges. His followers keep a track of his account on a regular basis and this post also did not miss their attention. As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, it dragged a lot of nature lovers and the comment section reflected it. Since being uploaded, the photographs have garnered almost 1,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. One of the users could only mark the rare phenomena as, “Marvel of nature,” while another individual said, “Now that's mother nature. Beautiful.”

Desierto Florido, which roughly translates to ‘flowering desert,’ is the term used to describe this weather occurrence. This event happens once every five to seven years between the months of September and November. After a rainstorm, the dormant seeds on the desert floor get rejuvenated and begin to sprout. During the desert bloom, various species of wildflowers can be found in the Atacama Desert.

