Chile's Atacama desert, said to be world's driest place, turns into valley of flowers
Desierto Florido, which roughly translates to ‘flowering desert,’ is the term used to describe this weather occurrence. This event happens once every five to seven years between the months of September and November
Large swaths of deserts are typically thought of as barren landscapes with minimal flora. However, there are certain meteorological events having the power to transform a desert into a colourful valley. A similar thing can be witnessed in the Atacama desert in Chile. Despite being known as the driest place on the planet, it can be a place for people who have immense love for flowers. Seems unbelievable? Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has come up with a few images which can make you roll your eyes. In the photographs, one can see the drastic change that heavy brought to the Atacama desert.
The post has been shared on Susanta Nanda’s Twitter. In the first image, we can see a dried desert where beautiful flowers are sneaking from the cracked ground. In the following images, the scenery turns into a flowery valley. However, the place is the same which seems to have picked up a new colour, putting in a bright cover of unknown flowers.
Nanda wrote in the caption, “The Atacama Desert in Chile is known to be the driest place on Earth. The average rainfall is 15mm per year. Some weather stations have never received rainfall at all. But when it receives higher rains, it blooms like a fairyland.”
The Atacama Desert in Chile is known to be the driest place on Earth.
Average rainfall is 15mm/ year. Some weather stations have never received rainfall at all.
But when it receives higher rains, it blooms like a fairy land. pic.twitter.com/jOoj3jH2Eb
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 21, 2022
Nanda is quite popular on Twitter for his interesting nature-related exchanges. His followers keep a track of his account on a regular basis and this post also did not miss their attention. As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, it dragged a lot of nature lovers and the comment section reflected it. Since being uploaded, the photographs have garnered almost 1,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. One of the users could only mark the rare phenomena as, “Marvel of nature,” while another individual said, “Now that's mother nature. Beautiful.”
Marvel of nature. — Tapan Kumar Satpthy (@TapanSatpthy) August 21, 2022
Just like a rainbow ... — Brahmatmika Satpathy (@BrahmatmikaPany) August 23, 2022 Queen of Nature
— R.pushparani (@r_pushparani) August 22, 2022
GORGEOUS
— Minerva Brown (@MinervaBrown) August 23, 2022
Desierto Florido, which roughly translates to ‘flowering desert,’ is the term used to describe this weather occurrence. This event happens once every five to seven years between the months of September and November. After a rainstorm, the dormant seeds on the desert floor get rejuvenated and begin to sprout. During the desert bloom, various species of wildflowers can be found in the Atacama Desert.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: What will happen if an extreme heat belt covers US by 2053?
A key finding from the study was that heat exceeding the threshold of the National Weather Service's highest category — called "Extreme Danger”— was expected to impact 8.1 million people in 2023 and grow to 107 million people in 2053
How India can mitigate climate change impact
If we all work together to improve our relationship with the environment, India can serve as a model for sustainability to the rest of the world
There's more to peppermint than aroma; from reducing stress to boosting immunity, here are 5 benefits
Peppermint leaves contain several essential oils including menthol and limonene. Menthol gives peppermint cooling properties and its minty scent. It is beneficial in combating headaches, improving digestion, reducing stress, fighting free radicals and obviously giving you a fresh breath