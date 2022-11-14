Children’s Day is celebrated across India every year on 14 November to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Born on 14 November 1889, he made contributions towards the establishment of pioneering educational institutions in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the National Institutes of Technology (NIT). To commemorate this day, various events like essay writing competitions, dance performances and more are conducted in schools across the nation. Various educational and motivational programmes are also organised by NGOs and governments to advocate for the rights of children.

Importance

The primary objective of celebrating Children’s Day is to raise awareness about the welfare of children and their rights. The day celebrates the joys of childhood as well. Children’s Day aims to promote the well-being of children from all walks of life.

Why is Children’s Day celebrated on the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru?

Jawaharlal Nehru was known to be very fond of children and used to be called “Chacha Nehru” by them. Nehru was a strong advocate for the education of children. He believed that if every child in the country is given the right to education, then they can contribute to the progress of our nation.

The United Nations (UN) declared 20 November as the occasion to celebrate Universal Children’s Day. Since then, many countries have been celebrating this day on 20 November every year. India also began celebrating Children’s Day on 20 November 1956. But after the demise of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it was decided to mark this day on his birth anniversary, which is 14 November.

Here are some of the crucial facts about child’s education according to the nonprofit DoSomething:

In sub-Saharan Africa, 11.07 million children leave school even before they complete their primary education. The number stands at 13.54 million in South and West Asia.

Every additional year of education can raise an individual’s future income by an average of 10 per cent in developing low-income countries.

Girls make up 53 per cent of the world’s out-of-school children.

Children in rural areas are twice as likely to be out of school than those living in urban areas.

