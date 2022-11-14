Children's Day 2022: When patriotic Chambal dacoits donated money to Nehru

Children’s Day 2022: We celebrate Children’s Day on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. Programs are organized all over the country on the occasion of Children’s Day. He is often referred to as ‘Chacha’ Nehru.

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given the name Madhya Pradesh (MP) to the central Indian state. There are many stories related to him from MP. There is also a story about his Chambal tour. At that time the area of ​​Chambal was a part of the the United Provinces, later renamed as Uttar Pradesh (UP).

In those days, Jawaharlal Nehru used to go to travel across different parts of the country. In the year 1937, he was on a tour of the United Provinces. He was returning on his jeep while going through Chambal.

In those days, the ravines of Chambal were dominated by dacoits, who were also known as ‘baagi’ or rebels. As soon as evening fell, they used to establish their rule on the ravines of Chambal. Because of the fear of dacoits, no one dared to pass through Chambal in those days. Nehru was not unaware of the rugged nature of Chambal.

Despite this, he was passing that way. During this, dacoits stopped his car in Chambal. Eight-ten dacoits blocked the road and stood in front of the car. The bandits who stopped the jeep had no idea that the passenger inside te vehicle was Jawaharlal Nehru.

The dacoits thought that Nehru was a very rich businessman because owning a jeep was a big deal in those days. After the dacoits had blocked Nehru’s jeep, their leader emerged from the bushes. The dacoits informed him that they had stopped a rich businessman.

Jawaharlal Nehru himself got down from the jeep, walked over to the leader of the dacoits and revealed his true identity. The entire group of dacoits was stunned into silence. The leader of the dacoits reached into the pocket of his coat, took out a handful of notes and gave them to Nehru.

“I had heard your name many times, today I had the good fortune to meet you. Please accept our small contribution towards the national cause,” he said.

After this, the news spread like wild fire throughout the rugged ravines of Chambal that Jawaharlal Nehru had met the dacoits.

