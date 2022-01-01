Children from 15-18 years can register for COVID-19 vaccine from today: All you need to know

The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will be started on 3 January

As India strengthens its fight against COVID-19 , children in the age group of 15-18 will be eligible to register on the CoWIN platform for vaccination starting from today, 1 January.

CoWIN platform chief Dr RS Sharma said, "We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards."

CoWIN chief Dr RS Sharma told CNN-News18 that children will have an option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s jab.

In his address to the nation, the prime minister said the government was following scientific advice in the vaccination drive against COVID-19 . "Vaccination will start in the country for children aged between 15 to 18 years from 3 January 2022," he said.

The prime minister said that 61 percent of the adult population in the country had been given both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 90 percent of the adult population had received the first dose. India started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January this year.

The prime minister said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalisation in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

Here's all you need to know

COVID-19

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would be administered to children.

All those aged 15 years or more (whose birth year is 2007 or before) will be able to register on Co-WIN.

Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

Children can also register onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

Children can book a slot using their parents’ existing Co-WIN accounts.

All beneficiaries irrespective of their income status are entitled to get jabbed for free at government vaccination centres. However, those who visit private hospitals or vaccination centres have to pay the requisite fees.

