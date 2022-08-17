Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy visits India

During this visit Adm Mohd Reza would also be interacting with other high ranking GoI officials from the MEA and NSCS

New Delhi: Chief of Royal Malayasian Navy,Tan Mohd Reza Bin Mohd Sany is on an official visit to India from 16 to 19 Aug 22,at the invitation of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy.

The visit commenced with a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National War Memorial, where the Chief of Navy, RMN, paid homage to the Indian soldiers. He was accorded a Guard of Honour at the majestic South Block lawns prior commencement of official engagements.

Adm Mohd Reza called on Adm R Hari Kumar, CNS and discussed the progress of ongoing bilateral engagements in the maritime domain. He was also briefed on the broad range of Foreign Cooperation activities pursued by the Indian Navy. The leaders identified several new avenues for further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and also expressed commitment to their support to uphold the principle of collective responsibility for maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

During this visit Adm Mohd Reza would also be interacting with other high ranking GoI officials from the MEA and NSCS. He will also avail the opportunity to interact with a broad range of Indian Defence Industry reps facilitated by iDEX.

Adm Mohd Reza is a proud alumni of INS Dronacharya, premier Gunnery Training Establishment of the Indian Navy, at Kochi, from where he graduated as a Gunnery Specialist back in 1990. Adm Mohd Reza has therefore take time to visit his Alma Mater, during the second leg of his visit to Kochi where he would be hosted by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

Bilateral cooperation between the Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy spans across a wide canvass ranging from training to operations. Both Navies have recently concluded the Bilateral Exercise Samudra Laksamana in May 22 and the Navy to Navy Staff Talks in June 22. RMN Ship KD Lekiu and a high level delegation had earlier participated in MILAN hosted by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam in Feb 22. Official visit of the Chief of Navy, RMN signifies yet another expression of growing collaboration between the two Navies and commitment to sustaining the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

