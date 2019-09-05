Chidambaram INX Media case updates: Ex-FM being taken to Tihar jail; supporters protest outside Delhi court

P Chidambaram INX Media Case LATEST updates: Former finance minister P Chidambaram is being taken to Tihar Jail after a Delhi court ordered judicial custody for him in the INX Media case. Meanwhile, his supporters held a protest outside the court over the developments.

Considering that he has Z security, court did not issue any direction of security and accepted P Chidambaram demand to be kept in a separate cell. On P Chidambaram's surrender application, the Delhi court issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate and sought its reply. The hearing for the plea will be held on on 12 September.

The special CBI court in Delhi has sent P Chidambaram to judicial custody till 19 September.

Before the conclusion of arguments, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta had argued that the "next natural course of action" for the senior Congress leader will be judicial custody as he had been in CBI's custody for 15 days.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed CBI's plea for P Chidambaram's judicial custody. "There is nothing found against me. There is no charge sheet. They say I am a powerful and influential witness, but they have no evidence... Why should I be sent to judicial custody? I'm willing to be taken in ED custody. I'm willing to surrender," he said.

P Chidambaram is currently in Rouse Avenue Court for the hearing in the INX Media case as his15-day CBI custody period will be lapsing on Thursday.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge OP Saini granted relief to the Chidambarams and directed them to join the probe in the cases.

"In event of arrest, they should be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount. The accused are directed to join the investigation,” the court said. The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate Thursday urged a Delhi court to defer order scheduled at 2 pm, on anticipatory bail pleas by former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases but the request was declined.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, requested Special judge OP Saini to consider the Supreme Court's order pronounced today which refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

After the Supreme Court's verdict on Thursday in the ED's case, counsel for Congress leader P Chidambaram withdrew his appeal in the CBI case, in which have challenged his arrest and subsequent remand to CBI by trial court.

The Supreme Court, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the ED's investigation against him in the INX Media case.

"Granting anticipatory bail at initial stages (of the probe) may frustrate the ongoing investigation Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, this is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail," the bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in the INX Media case. The bench, comprising of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, said, "Anticipatory cannot be granted as a matter of right. It is to be exercised sparingly in the cases of economic offences which constitute a class apart."

Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce a verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

The apex court is also likely to pass an order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrent (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on 21 August night, comes to an end on Thursday.

His fate will also be decided by the trial court which reserved order on anticipatory bail applications in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED in the Aircel-Maxis deal scam.

In the Supreme Court, a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, had reserved orders on 29 August on the Chidambaram's plea in the ED case.

While reserving the orders the bench had said it would decide on the question whether to look into the documents placed before it by the ED in a sealed cover.

"Whether to look into the documents will depend on the decision of the court," the bench had said and added that if it decides not to look into the document, then entire documents will be returned to the ED as it is.

The top court had directed the ED to produce the documents in a sealed cover with the authenticated seal of the Directorate of Enforcement.

Chidambaram, who was arrested on 21 August, is in the CBI custody till Thursday in the INX Media case. He is likely to be produced before the special judge on expiry of his remand period.

The top court had on 3 September ordered that Chidambaram would remain in CBI custody till 5 September despite the probe agency insisting that it did not require his further custodial interrogation.

CBI had lodged an FIR on 15 May, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

The Delhi High Court had on 20 August, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED.

If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, then Chidambaram will be out on bail.