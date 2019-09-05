Chidambaram INX Media case updates: Ex-FM being taken to Tihar jail; supporters protest outside Delhi court

P Chidambaram INX Media Case LATEST updates: Former finance minister P Chidambaram is being taken to Tihar Jail after a Delhi court ordered judicial custody for him in the INX Media case. Meanwhile, his supporters held a protest outside the court over the developments.
Considering that he has Z security, court did not issue any direction of security and accepted P Chidambaram demand to be kept in a separate cell. On P Chidambaram's surrender application, the Delhi court issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate and sought its reply. The hearing for the plea will be held on on 12 September.
The special CBI court in Delhi has sent P Chidambaram to judicial custody till 19 September.
Before the conclusion of arguments, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta had argued that the "next natural course of action" for the senior Congress leader will be judicial custody as he had been in CBI's custody for 15 days.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed CBI's plea for P Chidambaram's judicial custody. "There is nothing found against me. There is no charge sheet. They say I am a powerful and influential witness, but they have no evidence... Why should I be sent to judicial custody? I'm willing to be taken in ED custody. I'm willing to surrender," he said.
P Chidambaram is currently in Rouse Avenue Court for the hearing in the INX Media case as his15-day CBI custody period will be lapsing on Thursday.
A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge OP Saini granted relief to the Chidambarams and directed them to join the probe in the cases.
"In event of arrest, they should be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount. The accused are directed to join the investigation,” the court said. The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.
The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate Thursday urged a Delhi court to defer order scheduled at 2 pm, on anticipatory bail pleas by former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases but the request was declined.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, requested Special judge OP Saini to consider the Supreme Court's order pronounced today which refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
After the Supreme Court's verdict on Thursday in the ED's case, counsel for Congress leader P Chidambaram withdrew his appeal in the CBI case, in which have challenged his arrest and subsequent remand to CBI by trial court.
The Supreme Court, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the ED's investigation against him in the INX Media case.
"Granting anticipatory bail at initial stages (of the probe) may frustrate the ongoing investigation Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, this is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail," the bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said.
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in the INX Media case. The bench, comprising of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, said, "Anticipatory cannot be granted as a matter of right. It is to be exercised sparingly in the cases of economic offences which constitute a class apart."
Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce a verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
The apex court is also likely to pass an order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrent (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.
Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on 21 August night, comes to an end on Thursday.
His fate will also be decided by the trial court which reserved order on anticipatory bail applications in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED in the Aircel-Maxis deal scam.
In the Supreme Court, a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, had reserved orders on 29 August on the Chidambaram's plea in the ED case.
While reserving the orders the bench had said it would decide on the question whether to look into the documents placed before it by the ED in a sealed cover.
"Whether to look into the documents will depend on the decision of the court," the bench had said and added that if it decides not to look into the document, then entire documents will be returned to the ED as it is.
The top court had directed the ED to produce the documents in a sealed cover with the authenticated seal of the Directorate of Enforcement.
Chidambaram, who was arrested on 21 August, is in the CBI custody till Thursday in the INX Media case. He is likely to be produced before the special judge on expiry of his remand period.
The top court had on 3 September ordered that Chidambaram would remain in CBI custody till 5 September despite the probe agency insisting that it did not require his further custodial interrogation.
CBI had lodged an FIR on 15 May, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.
The Delhi High Court had on 20 August, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED.
If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, then Chidambaram will be out on bail.
Speaking to CNN-News18, P Chidambaram's son Karti said, "This is a process which we are well aware of. I have gone through the same thing last year. We will go through this process (again). I hope to have my father back home quickly." Few reports have claimed Chidambaram is likely to be lodged in the cell in which Karti was lodged in 2018.
On being asked what he had to say after court sent him to judicial custody, P Chidambaram told reporters, "I am only worried about the economy."
This remark comes two days after he took a dig at the Centre on poor GDP growth. When he had stepped out of the courtroom after a hearing on Tuesday, journalists had asked him what he had to say about his CBI custody, to which he had quipped, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"
Former Union minister P Chidambaram would be lodged in Tihar Central Jail 7, which is meant for accused involved in economic offences and other minor offences.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also part of P Chidambaram's legal team, told India Today that there will be a "small hiatus" when P Chidambaram will be in judicial remand. He also asserted that the lawyers will seek bail for the former finance minister, and lashed out at the ruling BJP over the "huge amount of selective Opposition prosecution".
On P Chidambaram's surrender application, the Delhi court issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate and sought its reply. The hearing for the plea will be held on on 12 September.
Considering that he has Z security, court only issued direction to keep Chidambaram in a separate cell. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta assured Kapil Sibal that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail.
P Chidambaram filed an application before the Delhi court to seek direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody. He also sought a directions for jail authorities to provide adequate security to him and for a separate cell with adequate security.
The special CBI court in Delhi has sent P Chidambaram to judicial custody till 19 September. This means that the former finance minister will now be lodged in Tihar jail.
The special CBI court in Delhi has reserved its order on CBI's plea for P Chidambaram's judicial remand. Before the conclusion of arguments, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta had argued that the "next natural course of action" for the senior Congress leader will be judicial custody as he had been in CBI's custody for 15 days.
Kapil Sibal argued in court against the CBI's plea to send P Chidambaram to judicial custody. "There can't be automatic order of sending accused to judicial remand from police custody," he said. "There is not a single evidence to state that I tampered with evidence or influenced witness. This is not even their case. They are all documentary evidence, what will I tamper."
SG Tushar Mehta told Kapil Sibal to clarify what he was arguing for - bail or ED's custody since it is for ED to decide whether it wants P Chidambaram's custody or not. " I am arguing for my release," Sibal responded.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed CBI's plea for P Chidambaram's judicial custody. "There is nothing found against me. There is no charge sheet. They say I am a powerful and influential witness but they have no evidence. There is no evidence of tampering of evidence.
"Why should I be sent to judicial custody? What do you need me for in judicial custody? I'm willing to be taken in ED custody. I'm willing to surrender," he said
The CBI has moved a plea for former finance minister P Chidambaram's judicial custody. When the proceedings began, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta apprised the court of the developments that took place on Thursday before the Supreme Court.
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi, while granting bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, said that the allegations by CBI, ED against them were "not of grave magnitude" as money laundered is only Rs 1.13 crore, PTI reported.
The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate Thursday urged a Delhi court to defer order scheduled at 2 pm, on anticipatory bail pleas by former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases but the request was declined.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, requested Special judge OP Saini to consider the Supreme Court's order pronounced today which refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
After the Supreme Court's verdict on Thursday in the Enforcement Directorate case against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, the counsel of the Congress leader, comprising of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, withdrew his appeal in the CBI case, in which they had challenged his arrest and subsequent remand to CBI by trial court
"We have decided to unconditionally withdraw petition," Singhvi said.
The Supreme Court rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the ED's investigation in the INX Media case and rebutted his counsel Kapil Sibal's argument that he be provided transcripts of the interrogation from the ED.
"Production of transcripts of the accused's interrogation is within the domian of the investigating officer," the court held, adding, "Investigating agency would be exposing the evidence by producing it before the accused first."
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram can apply for regular bail before the trial court, the Supreme Court held on Thursday, while rejecting his appeal for anticipatory bail in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation against him in the INX Media case.
The Supreme Court, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the ED's investigation against him in the INX Media case.
"Granting anticipatory bail at initial stages (of the probe) may frustrate the ongoing investigation Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, this is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail," the bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said.
"Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach," the court added.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s case diary in the INX Media case against former finance minister P Chidambaram has been accepted by the Supreme Court to be perused. Additionally, the apex court bench also said that the ED doesn't need to show evidence documents to Chidambaram before producing them to the court.
The statement came in reply to Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal's argument that the evidence documents must be provided to the accused before they are submitted in court.
"P Chidambaram won't be shown all the materials collected by ED at this stage and the ED doesn't need to produce the transcripts of Chidambaram's questioning in the court," the bench held.
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in the INX Media case. The bench, comprising of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, said, "Anticipatory cannot be granted as a matter of right. It is to be exercised sparingly in the cases of economic offences which constitute a class apart."
Former finance minister, who was arrested on 21 August, is in CBI custody till Thursday in the INX Media corruption case. He is likely to be produced before the special judge in the trial court on the expiry of his remand period.
If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, in the INX media case, P Chidambaram will be out on bail.
Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on 21 August night, comes to end on Friday (5 September).
The apex court is also likely to pass order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrent (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.
Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
Speaking to CNN-News18, P Chidambaram's son Karti said, "This is a process which we are well aware of. I have gone through the same thing last year. We will go through this process (again). I hope to have my father back home quickly." Few reports have claimed Chidambaram is likely to be lodged in the cell in which Karti was lodged in 2018.
On being asked what he had to say after court sent him to judicial custody, P Chidambaram told reporters, "I am only worried about the economy."
This remark comes two days after he took a dig at the Centre on poor GDP growth. When he had stepped out of the courtroom after a hearing on Tuesday, journalists had asked him what he had to say about his CBI custody, to which he had quipped, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"
Former Union minister P Chidambaram would be lodged in Tihar Central Jail 7, which is meant for accused involved in economic offences and other minor offences.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also part of P Chidambaram's legal team, told India Today that there will be a "small hiatus" when P Chidambaram will be in judicial remand. He also asserted that the lawyers will seek bail for the former finance minister, and lashed out at the ruling BJP over the "huge amount of selective Opposition prosecution".
On P Chidambaram's surrender application, the Delhi court issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate and sought its reply. The hearing for the plea will be held on on 12 September.
Considering that he has Z security, court only issued direction to keep Chidambaram in a separate cell. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta assured Kapil Sibal that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail.
P Chidambaram filed an application before the Delhi court to seek direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody. He also sought a directions for jail authorities to provide adequate security to him and for a separate cell with adequate security.
The special CBI court in Delhi has sent P Chidambaram to judicial custody till 19 September. This means that the former finance minister will now be lodged in Tihar jail.
The special CBI court in Delhi has reserved its order on CBI's plea for P Chidambaram's judicial remand. Before the conclusion of arguments, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta had argued that the "next natural course of action" for the senior Congress leader will be judicial custody as he had been in CBI's custody for 15 days.
Kapil Sibal argued in court against the CBI's plea to send P Chidambaram to judicial custody. "There can't be automatic order of sending accused to judicial remand from police custody," he said. "There is not a single evidence to state that I tampered with evidence or influenced witness. This is not even their case. They are all documentary evidence, what will I tamper."
SG Tushar Mehta told Kapil Sibal to clarify what he was arguing for - bail or ED's custody since it is for ED to decide whether it wants P Chidambaram's custody or not. " I am arguing for my release," Sibal responded.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed CBI's plea for P Chidambaram's judicial custody. "There is nothing found against me. There is no charge sheet. They say I am a powerful and influential witness but they have no evidence. There is no evidence of tampering of evidence.
"Why should I be sent to judicial custody? What do you need me for in judicial custody? I'm willing to be taken in ED custody. I'm willing to surrender," he said
The CBI has moved a plea for former finance minister P Chidambaram's judicial custody. When the proceedings began, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta apprised the court of the developments that took place on Thursday before the Supreme Court.
P Chidambaram is currently in Rouse Avenue Court for the hearing in the INX Media case as his15-day CBI custody period will be lapsing on Thursday.
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi, while granting bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, said that the allegations by CBI, ED against them were "not of grave magnitude" as money laundered is only Rs 1.13 crore, PTI reported.
The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate Thursday urged a Delhi court to defer order scheduled at 2 pm, on anticipatory bail pleas by former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases but the request was declined.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, requested Special judge OP Saini to consider the Supreme Court's order pronounced today which refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
After the Supreme Court's verdict on Thursday in the Enforcement Directorate case against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, the counsel of the Congress leader, comprising of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, withdrew his appeal in the CBI case, in which they had challenged his arrest and subsequent remand to CBI by trial court
"We have decided to unconditionally withdraw petition," Singhvi said.
The Supreme Court rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the ED's investigation in the INX Media case and rebutted his counsel Kapil Sibal's argument that he be provided transcripts of the interrogation from the ED.
"Production of transcripts of the accused's interrogation is within the domian of the investigating officer," the court held, adding, "Investigating agency would be exposing the evidence by producing it before the accused first."
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram can apply for regular bail before the trial court, the Supreme Court held on Thursday, while rejecting his appeal for anticipatory bail in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation against him in the INX Media case.
The Supreme Court, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the ED's investigation against him in the INX Media case.
"Granting anticipatory bail at initial stages (of the probe) may frustrate the ongoing investigation Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, this is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail," the bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said.
"Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach," the court added.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s case diary in the INX Media case against former finance minister P Chidambaram has been accepted by the Supreme Court to be perused. Additionally, the apex court bench also said that the ED doesn't need to show evidence documents to Chidambaram before producing them to the court.
The statement came in reply to Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal's argument that the evidence documents must be provided to the accused before they are submitted in court.
"P Chidambaram won't be shown all the materials collected by ED at this stage and the ED doesn't need to produce the transcripts of Chidambaram's questioning in the court," the bench held.
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in the INX Media case. The bench, comprising of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, said, "Anticipatory cannot be granted as a matter of right. It is to be exercised sparingly in the cases of economic offences which constitute a class apart."
