Chidambaram INX Media Case LIVE Updates: Ex-FM briefly questioned last night over FIPB approvals, questioning for today yet to start

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear petitions of former Union Minister P Chidambaram filed against the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in connection with INX media case probed by CBI and ED.
A bench comprising Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna will hear the plea.
However, a special CBI court on Thursday sent Chidambaram to the CBI custody till 26 August in the INX media case. The court said that family members and lawyers are permitted to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day.
The former union minister was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, argued that custodial interrogation of the Congress leader was required as Chidambaram was "evasive" and "non-cooperative" in the investigation.
Mehta said that the case, which is a classic example of money laundering, is in the pre-charge sheet stage.
The Congress leader, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to the CBI headquarters on Wednesday night after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh after he made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. He was produced in the CBI special court on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the former minister failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts by his lawyers.
The Congress leader's lawyers had moved the apex court against Tuesday's Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea regarding cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged INX Media scam. The Delhi High Court had in its order said that the grant of bail in cases like this will send a wrong message to the society.
Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 10:48:02 IST
Highlights
P Chidambaram's anticipatory plea to be heard by SC
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:48 (IST)
Ex-FM briefly questioned last night over FIPB approvals, questioning for today yet to start
P Chidambaram was questioned briefly last night in connection to FIPB approvals to INX Media. The agency is yet to start the fresh round of questioning on the second day.
10:44 (IST)
Economy in ICU, govt issuing look out notice for those defending civil liberties, says Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying the "economy is in ICU" and the Modi dispensation has issued a “look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties. His jibe of government issuing look out notice was an obvious reference to probe agencies issuing such a notice for party colleague P Chidambaram and arresting him.
10:20 (IST)
What can Chidambaram expect from today's SC hearing?
Not much of a relief, to be honest. As an article in News18 points out, that with the trial court having already applied its mind and allowed the CBI's request for his custodial interrogation on Thursday, it is unlikely that the Supreme Court would want to say anything on Chidambaram's arrest by ED.
Pre-arrest bail for a person who is already in custody of an investigating agency under the order of the trial court is a very tricky issue. The apex court, in similar situations in some other cases, has refrained from interfering after the trial court has already applied its mind and allowed custodial interrogation. Since the trial court has allowed Chidambaram's custodial remand, it becomes extremely difficult for his legal team to now argue that since he had been on a pre-arrest bail before the Delhi High Court order on 20 August, the same should continue.
Between the Delhi High Court's judgment and Chidambaram's petition in the Supreme Court, there stands a trial court order wherein it has been held that allegations against him are serious and hence, a detailed and in-depth investigation is a must.
10:11 (IST)
If Chidambaram is already under arrest, why is SC hearing his anticipatory bail plea?
Chidambaram's lawyers had approached Supreme Court on Tuesday evening for the first time, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the former finance minister in a scathing order. The Supreme Court denied an urgent hearing and the matter got delayed twice, before it was finally listed for Friday for hearing. However, CBI sleuths got the much needed window between expiration of Chidambaram's protection against arrest and the Supreme Court hearing the matter, and finally arrested him on Wednesday night.
Chidambaram's arrest by the CBI makes his plea regarding anticipatory bail infructuous. However, a second petition against the Enforcement Directorate is the one his legal team will strive to focus on. ED is yet to formally arrest Chidambaram in the INX Media Case. Therefore, his second petition, asking the top court to give him pre-arrest bail in the case lodged by ED still has its chief prayer surviving.
09:20 (IST)
P Chidambaram's anticipatory plea to be heard by SC