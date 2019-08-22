P Chidambaram arrested in INX media scandal: Ex-finance minister to be in CBI's custody till 26 August, special judge allows family to meet him for 30 mins everyday

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed four-day CBI custody of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar asked the agency to conduct medical examination of Chidambaram as per the rules.

The court also allowed the family members and lawyers of Chidambaram to meet him for half an hour every day during the CBI custody. "Considering the facts and circumstances, I am of the view that police custody is justified," the judge said and remanded him to CBI's custody till 26 August.

Earlier in the day, the special CBI court had reserved its order on an application of the agency seeking five-day remand of P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order after arguments were put forward by Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the CBI.

Opposing CBI's plea for a five-day remand, Chidambaram's counsel told the court that he had cooperated with the investigating agency and has never skipped interrogation. On the other hand, pressing the CBI's case for a five-day remand, Mehta argued that all the materials related to the case were with the former finance minister who was "evasive" and "non-cooperative".

During the proceedings, when Chidambaram said he wanted to speak, Mehta objected saying he is being represented here by two senior advocates.

Singhvi said there is a Delhi High Court judgment that allows the accused to make a representation on his behalf.

After his arrest in a corruption case, Chidambaram spent Wednesday night in the same CBI headquarters, whose inauguration he had attended nearly eight years ago when he was the home minister in the UPA 2 government.

