Chhattisgarh: Two pilots killed in state government helicopter crash at Raipur airport

According to reports, no passengers were on board when the helicopter crashed at 9 pm on Thursday

Two pilots were killed as a Chattisgarh government helicopter crashed at an airport in the state's capital Raipur on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain AP Shrivastava.

Taking to Twitter, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences to the families of both the pilots.

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली. इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

According to The Times of India, no passengers were on board when the helicopter crashed at 9 pm on Thursday.

The report added that it was an AgustaWestland AW109 helicopter.

With inputs from agencies

