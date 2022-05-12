India

Chhattisgarh: Two pilots killed in state government helicopter crash at Raipur airport

According to reports, no passengers were on board when the helicopter crashed at 9 pm on Thursday

FP Staff May 12, 2022 23:01:44 IST
A Chhattisgarh state government helicopter crashed in Raipur on 12 May, 2022. ANI

Two pilots were killed as a Chattisgarh government helicopter crashed at an airport in the state's capital Raipur on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain AP Shrivastava.

Taking to Twitter, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences to the families of both the pilots.

According to The Times of India, no passengers were on board when the helicopter crashed at 9 pm on Thursday.

The report added that it was an AgustaWestland AW109 helicopter.

With inputs from agencies

