Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover Naxal dump including claymore mine and stores from Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon: Security forces on Sunday recovered a Naxal dump including a claymore mine and stores in a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region, informed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"In a joint operation, the 40th Battalion of ITBP along with Chhattisgarh police recovered a Naxal dump including a claymore mine and stores in Munjal Dongri forest of Bhalukonha in Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh," said ITBP.

Further details are awaited.

