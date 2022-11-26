Chhattisgarh: Security forces kill 3 Naxalites in Bijapur encounter, search operation on

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Reports about an encounter between security forces and Naxalites has emerged from the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Three Naxalites have been killed in the encounter.

Bijapur SP Anjaneya Varshney told the media that the encounter took place in Pomra forests of Miratur police station area.

The slain Maoists have not been identified yet. Weapons have also been recovered from the spot.

According to reports, last evening, a joint team of the security forces comprising personnel from of the

District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

had launched an operation based on inputs about the presence of maoist Divisional Committee members

Mohan Kadti and Sumitra along with 30-40 colleagues in Pomra forest in Bijapur district, located over 400 km from Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

At present, the search operation is still going on.

