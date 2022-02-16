Chhattisgarh Open School Exam 2022: Timetable for Class 10 and 12 out, check direct link to view schedule

The exams shall be conducted in offline mode and timings for the CGSOS exam is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am.

The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has released the exam timetable 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 of Chhattisgarh Open School.

Candidates who applied for the CGSOS exam 2022 may check the schedule on the official website - sos.cg.nic.in.

According to the official date sheet, the Chhattisgarh Open School exam will be conducted in April-May 2022. The CGSOS exam for Class 12 shall be held from 1 April till 2 May while the CGSOS exam for Class 10 will be conducted from 4 April to 30 April this year.

The exams shall be conducted in offline mode and timings for the CGSOS exam is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. Candidates should to be seated in their examination hall, latest by 8.30 am. Answer sheets will be handed to candidates by 8.35 am. The question paper will be distributed from 8.40 am onwards.

The Class 12 exam will begin with the Home Science paper on 1 April and the Class 10 exam will also begin with the Home Science subject on 4 April.

CGSOS Class 12 examinations shall end with the English paper and Class 10 exams will culminate with the Political Science paper.

In order to view the Class 10 and 12 exam schedule for 2022, applicants can follow the mentioned steps:

-Visit the official website - sos.cg.nic.in

-On the homepage, go to the link that reads, ‘Exam timetable for high school and higher secondary April-May 2022’

-The examination date sheet for 2022 will appear on your screen

-Check the important dates and download the date sheet to use it in the future

Direct link to CGSOS Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet 2022 is given here.

The instructions given in the CGSOS 2022 date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 also mention that examination timings and dates might change due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

For more updates on the exam, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of Chhattisgarh State Open School.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.