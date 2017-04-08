Chhattisgarh news anchor reads out breaking news of husband's death; bravely finishes off bulletin

Starting off her routine work in office on Saturday morning, news anchor Supreet Kaur of Chhattisgarh’s private IBC-24 channel was perhaps caught in a nightmarish situation as she figured out that she was possibly reading out the death of her husband in a road accident that came as a breaking news mid-way through her news wrap-up.

"Supreet Kaur was doing the bulletin live when a reporter phoned in with the news of a horrific car at Pithara in Mahasamund district in which three people travelling in a Renault Duster were killed," a CNN-News18 report said.

The Times of India reported that "when the news anchor was connected with channel's reporter for live phone-in, she realized that her husband Harsad Kawade was among the passengers of the ill-fated vehicle."

But what overwhelmed everyone is her commitment to duty as she continued to read the complete bulletin despite having clear indications that her husband might be no more.

"For at least ten minutes after, Kaur kept her composure and continued with the bulletin on IBC 24. Only once when the cameras were off, did she break down," The Indian Express report said. The IBC24 editor said the channel was “extremely proud” of the way Kaur handled the nightmarish situation, The Indian Express added.