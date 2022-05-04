Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals
Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar, in a statement, said that a jawan of the DRG lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village
Narayanpur: A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) has been killed in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Wednesday.
Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar, in a statement, said, "A jawan of the DRG lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village."
The operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.
