India

Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar, in a statement, said that a jawan of the DRG lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village

Asian News International May 04, 2022 16:37:02 IST
Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals

Representational image. PTI

Narayanpur: A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) has been killed in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Wednesday.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar, in a statement, said, "A jawan of the DRG lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village."

The operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 04, 2022 16:37:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

With rising COVID-19 cases in India, come mask mandates: The places that are asking people to cover up
India

With rising COVID-19 cases in India, come mask mandates: The places that are asking people to cover up

After removing COVID curbs in early April, many states and Union territories have once again reintroduced mask mandates, seeing a rise in cases and the infection rate across the country

Explained: The Centre’s move to privatise airports and Tamil Nadu’s revenue share model
Business

Explained: The Centre’s move to privatise airports and Tamil Nadu’s revenue share model

Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have backed MK Stalin government's proposal which says that whenever the Centre privatises an airport, the state should get a share in the revenue

Modi government found permanent solution to terrorism in J&K, naxal menace, says Amit Shah
India

Modi government found permanent solution to terrorism in J&K, naxal menace, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah also stressed that police should remain two steps ahead of criminals by becoming tech-savvy