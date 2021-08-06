Chhattisgarh CG open school Class 10 results 2021 declared at sos.cg.nic.in, find direct link here
Other than the official website, the CG Open School 10th result can also be accessed on third-party sites including cgsos.co.in and results.cg.nic.in
The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School in Raipur has announced the Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) or Class 10 results 2021 on Friday, 6 August. Students, who had registered themselves for the examination, can now check their scores on the official website - sos.cg.nic.in.
The results were announced by State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam in a press conference. Other than the official website, the scorecards can also be accessed on third-party sites including cgsos.co.in and results.cg.nic.in.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chhattisgarh board had cancelled the open school examination this year. However, the examinations were later conducted for students through online mode from their respective homes.
This year, around 90,000 students had registered themselves for Class 10 exams in the state. Candidates were reportedly given answer sheets and question papers, which they had to solve and submit within five days. Meanwhile, in order to pass the exam, students had to score a minimum of 33 percent marks.
Steps to check CG SOS 10th Result 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website at sos.cg.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'CG SOS Class 10 open school result 2021'
Step 3: Submit your roll number/application number, date of birth on the mentioned area
Step 4: Hit the 'Submit' button
Step 5: CG SOS 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and keep a copy for future reference
Find direct link here: results.cg.nic.in/openresults21/Res_10th_Main2021.aspx
The original certificates from the respective schools will be provided to students a few days after the result announcement.
