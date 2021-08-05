Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10 results to be announced tomorrow; check details here

Around 90,000 students have registered for the Class 10 examinations this year

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) will announce results for Class 10 students tomorrow, 6 August at noon, as per reports. Once released, the registered candidates can visit the official website sos.cg.nic.in to check their scores.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download the CGSOS results:

1. Go to the official site of the CGSOS, sos.cg.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link for CGSOS pen Class 10 examination results 2021

3. A new page will appear. Enter your details and press submit

4. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. View your results

Initially, the exams were supposed to be conducted from 24 May to 15 June, however, got postponed to July due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students finally gave exams from their homes. They were provided the question papers and answer sheets from their respective exam centres from 1 to 5 July. Students had to submit the question papers and handwritten answer sheets within five days of receiving them.

Around 90,000 students have registered for the Class 10 examinations this year. They need to get at least 33 percent marks to clear the exams. For subjects that have both theory and practical exams, students must secure passing grades in both sections.

CGSOS had released the results for the higher secondary main and opportunity exams recently, with a pass percentage of 98.20 percent.

With a pass percentage of 98.30 percent, girls performed better than boys this year. Boys registered a pass of 98.12 percent this year.

A total of 79, 764 students had registered for the class 12 examinations, out of which 78, 154 appeared for the tests. The board announced that 60,409 have been declared pass.