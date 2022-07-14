A bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 5 lakh on petitioner Himanshu Kumar.

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of tribals by security forces during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh in 2009.

Supreme Court dismisses a plea filed in 2009 seeking an independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of tribals by security forces during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. Supreme Court imposes a cost of Rs 5 lakhs on petitioner Himanshu Kumar. pic.twitter.com/8SlPoN6rhZ — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Hearing the matter, a bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 5 lakh on petitioner Himanshu Kumar.

The plea was filed by Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation.

The Centre had in April this year filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking action against petitioners who filed such a petition. Contending that the petitioners deliberately submitted false information before the court, the Centre sought action for perjury against them.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.