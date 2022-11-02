Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old bites Cobra, snake dies

Raipur: In a bizarre incident, an eight-year-old boy has managed to bite a Cobra to death in Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district, which is about 350 km northeast of Raipur, in Chhattisgarh. The incident happened on Monday.

The shocking incident took place when the boy, identified as Deepak, was playing the backyard of his house when the snake wrapped itself around is hand.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, he did what he had to do to save his life from the venomous reptile.

In an interaction with local media, Deepak said that when he was playing, the snake wrapped itself around his hand and bit him. “I was in great pain and shake my hands so that the snake leaves my hand. But when it didn’t budge, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash,” he said.

The incident prompted his family to rush him to a nearby primary health centre where he was immediately administered an anti-snake venom. Dr Jems Minj, the block medical officer said that after keeping him under observation for the entire day he was discharged.

Snake expert, Qaiser Hussain, said the boy recovered from the snake bite ‘fast’ and didn’t show any symptoms. He said it was a “dry bite” which means that the snake bite had no venom.

The Indian Cobra’s habitat ranges across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. It is different from other snakes as it has a large hood.

With inputs from agencies

