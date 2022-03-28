Chhattisgarh: 18 compartments of goods train derail in Raigarh; no casualties reported

The collision took place at around 4.15 pm in the yard of Jamgaon railway station, disrupting rail traffic on the Howrah-Mumbai Up and Down lines, officials said

Raigarh: A goods train rammed into a stationary freight train, leading to derailment of 18 wagons in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday and causing traffic disruption on the busy Howrah-Mumbai route, Railway officials said.

However, no injuries were reported.

The collision took place at around 4:15 pm in the yard of Jamgaon railway station, disrupting rail traffic on the Howrah-Mumbai Up and Down lines, they said.

Both the steel-laden goods trains were bound for Bilaspur.

“The goods train which was stationed in the yard was about to leave when suddenly another freight train came on the same track and rammed into it. A total of 18 wagons of the two trains jumped off the tracks due to the collision,” a Railway public relations officer in Bilaspur said.

Railway officials from the Bilaspur rail division rushed to the accident site, where restoration work was underway, he said.

“Exact cause of the incident will be known only after a probe,” the officer added.

Owing to the derailment, two passenger trains were cancelled, while routes of six others were changed, he said.

