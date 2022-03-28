Chhattisgarh: 18 compartments of goods train derail in Raigarh; no casualties reported
The collision took place at around 4.15 pm in the yard of Jamgaon railway station, disrupting rail traffic on the Howrah-Mumbai Up and Down lines, officials said
Raigarh: A goods train rammed into a stationary freight train, leading to derailment of 18 wagons in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday and causing traffic disruption on the busy Howrah-Mumbai route, Railway officials said.
However, no injuries were reported.
The collision took place at around 4:15 pm in the yard of Jamgaon railway station, disrupting rail traffic on the Howrah-Mumbai Up and Down lines, they said.
Both the steel-laden goods trains were bound for Bilaspur.
“The goods train which was stationed in the yard was about to leave when suddenly another freight train came on the same track and rammed into it. A total of 18 wagons of the two trains jumped off the tracks due to the collision,” a Railway public relations officer in Bilaspur said.
Railway officials from the Bilaspur rail division rushed to the accident site, where restoration work was underway, he said.
“Exact cause of the incident will be known only after a probe,” the officer added.
Owing to the derailment, two passenger trains were cancelled, while routes of six others were changed, he said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
After a landslide victory in Punjab, AAP eyes Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh
AAP’s Delhi convenor, Gopal Rai, said the party has decided to contest the Chhattisgarh assembly polls next year as people of the state are disappointed with the Congress government and want a 'change'
Chhattisgarh: Man carries daughter's body on shoulders for 10 km to reach home; probe ordered
According to officials, the girl died on Friday morning at the Community Health Centre at Lakhanpur village in the district, and her father took the body away before a hearse arrived.
Chhattisgarh: ITBP official killed, jawan injured in IED blast in Narayanpur district
The incident took place around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to check security conditions at a road construction work