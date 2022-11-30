Chhattisgarh: 17-year-old porn addict rapes and kills 10-year-old neighbour, hangs body to make it look like suicide

Raipur: A heinous crime came to fore in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara where a 17-year-old boy watched porn for hours and allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl who lived next door. The youth then killed the minor and hanged her body from a rod in her house.

Hanged body to make it look like suicide

The gut wrenching crime took place on 26 November in a village about 90 kilometre from Raipur.

The accused sneaked into the girl’s house from the terrace when she was alone and her parents were out at work.

After allegedly sexually assaulting the child, he killed her and hanged from a bamboo rod, making it look like a suicide or an accidental hanging, investigators said.

The police caught the youth lying after they realised that the girl could not have reached that high to tie a knot.

The accused, during the questioning, allegedly confessed to the crime, Bemetara district additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Pankaj Patel said.

The girl’s autopsy report also revealed marks on her body that indicated that she had tried to fight back.

Youth addicted to watching porn

Pankaj Patel said that the accused confessed to the police that he was addicted to watching porn on his mobile.

“On Saturday (26 November), after watching porn, the accused barged into the girl’s house when she was alone and sexually assaulted her”, Patel said.

The senior cop further said fearing that the girl would tell her parents about the assault, the boy strangled her with a scarf. “Before leaving, he also hung her lifeless body in the house to pass off her death as a suicide,” the police said.

The accused then placed a chair next to the hanging body to show as if the girl hanged herself while playing.

After hanging her body, the accused laid her one-year-old sibling on the floor so that its cries would draw the neighbours, police said.

He then escaped from her house via the terrace. Later, he stepped out onto the street where he began gathering people from the neighbourhood saying that a baby was bawling in the locked home, investigators said.

The neighbours then alerted the girl’s parents who rushed back from work and saw their daughter hanging. They then filed a complaint at the local police station.

Police said that a case has been registered under sections 450 (house trespass), 376 (rape), 376 AB (rape of woman under twelve years of age), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act relating to penetrative sexual assault.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.