Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Date, history, significance and celebrations

The birth anniversary of the great Maratha king Shivaji is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 February every year.

Born in Pune’s Shivneri Fort in 1630, the warrior king was the founder of the Maratha Kingdom and one of the progressive, bravest and wise monarchs of India. This year marks the 392nd birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior.

The birth anniversary of Shivaji is mainly celebrated as a festival in Maharashtra and it is also considered a public holiday in the state. People of Maharashtra celebrate the day with great pride and organise several cultural programmes, processions to mark the day.

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: History and Significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was initiated by social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in 1870. He identified the tomb of Shivaji Maharaj in Raigad. The day was first celebrated in Pune.

The tradition of celebrating the Maratha king’s Jayanti was continued by renowned freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He was the one who highlighted the contributions of Shivaji among people.

The great warrior king was named after the native Goddess Shivai, who had granted his mother's wish for a son. Shivaji Maharaj is remembered and praised for his valour, warfare tactics and well-structured civil administration system.

In his regime, Shivaji always supported regional languages such as Marathi and Sanskrit. His contribution to Indian history makes him a hero of the country and a role model of many.

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Celebration in Maharashtra

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Maharashtra Government has restricted many events on Shivaji Jayanti 2022. As per the recent announcement, only 200 people can participate in the 'Shiv Jyoti' run whereas 500 people can attend the event. The state Home Department has advised residents to refrain from holding bike rallies, processions and organising cultural programmes on a big scale.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also urged people to celebrate the day adhering to public health-related norms.

