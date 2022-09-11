Chhath Puja: Manoj Tiwari writes to Delhi L-G, raises issue of pollution in Yamuna
In a letter dated 29 August, Tiwari wrote that people were forced to perform Chhath rituals in the Yamuna surrounded by toxic foam last year
New Delhi: Ahead of the Chhath Puja, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to Lieutenant General of Delhi VK Saxena requesting him to give directions to the concerned departments for properly holding the festival in the national capital.
In a letter dated 29 August, Tiwari wrote that people were forced to perform Chhath rituals in the Yamuna surrounded by toxic foam last year.
Requesting Saxena to intervene and ensure that all arrangements are in place, Tiwari stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can once again target the Chhath festival to hide the truth of the pollution of Yamuna.
Last year, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna river owing to high ammonia levels during the time of the festival.
(With inputs from agencies)
