Chhath Puja, the four-day long auspicious festival began today, 8 November. This festival is celebrated after Diwali or the sixth day of the month of Kartik. It starts with the rituals of Nahay Khay and concludes on 11 November with Usha Arghya.

Devotees worship Lord Surya (Sun God), during the four-day festival. Chhath Puja is observed and celebrated in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as in the neighbouring country Nepal. Check for the auspicious time and day-wise schedule below.

Prasad/Offerings: On this day, devotees offer several things like kheer, semolina halwa, tekua, malpua, rice ladoos, dates among others.

Day-wise Chhath Puja calendar:

8 November, Nahay Khay: This is the first day of Chhath Puja which is call called Nahay Khay. On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath, following which they wear clean clothes and prepare a prasad for Lord Surya (Sun God). Among the many offerings, chana daal and Kaddoo Bhaat is popular prasad that devotees prepare. Sunrise took place at around 6.46 am while sunset is expected to take place at around 5:26 pm.

9 November, Kharna: This is the second day of Chhath puja which is also called Kharna. On this day, a prasad made out of kheer with gud and arwa chawal is prepared. After consuming this prasad, devotees are set to begin their arduous nirjala fast that lasts for 36 hours. During this fast, devotees stay without water.

10 November, Surya Shashth: This is the third day of Chhath Puja where devotees observe fast without eating any food or even consuming a glass of water. For the special puja, prasad of thekua made with jaggery, ghee, and flour are prepared. At sunset, devotees along with their family offer special items to Lord Surya in a nearby water body. The sunrise is expected to take place at 0:40 am and the sunset timing is 05:30 pm.

11 November, Usha Arghya: This is the fourth and final day of Chhath Puja which is also known as Paran Din. On this day, devotees offer Usha Arghya or Dusri Argya to the rising sun. They end their fast by distributing prasad. The timings of sunrise and sunset are predicted to be 06:41 am and 05:29 pm respectively.