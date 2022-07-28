Chess Olympiad 2022: 'Never been a better time for sports in India,' says PM Modi in Chennai

'In sports, there are no losers, there are only winners and future winners,' PM Modi added. This is the first time India is hosting the event

New Delhi: "There has never been a better time for sports in India than the present," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Thursday.

"India had its best-ever performances in the Olympics, Paralympics and Deaflympics. We achieved glory even in sports where we had not won earlier," he added.

"In sports, there are no losers. There are winners and there are future winners," PM Modi said.

Accompanying the PM on stage at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai was Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

This is the first time, India is hosting the event. Anand handed over the chess torch, that travelled across the nation, to Modi and Stalin.

#WATCH | Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand hands over the #ChessOlympiad torch to PM Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. The torch was then handed over to young Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and others at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium. Modi sported a shawl and dhothi with a chessboard design border. Stalin wore a silk-like yellow shirt, dhothi and an 'Angavastra' (shawl).

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit's art and culture wing organised music and traditional dances to welcome Modi. Petals were showered on Modi's car by enthusiastic supporters, who gathered on both sides of the road while he was on his way to the stadium from INS Adyar.

In the stadium, sand artist Sarvam Patel created magic with his skill by interspersing ancient Mamallapuram shore temple, the game of chess and the host nation India, besides that of Prime Minister Modi and Stalin.

The 44th Chess Olympiad inauguration

The FIDE 44th Chess Olympaid commences on 28 July and ends on 10 August.

The classy lighting displayed multiple colours everywhere and the magic of light embossed on the foreground a grand, big chessboard and the flags of participating countries.

The stadium's dais was decked with king-sized brightly coloured chess pieces of king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and the pawns. A special dance-song "Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess", was screened.

An audio visual on the theme of sand-sculpting captured the game of chess to be played in Tamil Nadu's historic sea port town of Mamallapuram. With an orchestra playing pulsating music, teams from dozens of countries including Japan, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Austria, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, and Barbados were welcomed to unceasing rounds of applause in the stadium. 'Jai Ho' was among the Indian instrumental music played while 'Vande Mataram' was rendered.

All the eight forms of Indian classical dance, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchupudi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Sattriya and Bharathanatyam were performed. People who gathered for the inaugural also reveled in the musical treat of Chennai-based musician Lydian Nadhaswaram. FIDE anthem was played and a pledge was taken by participants.

A presentation on the ancient culture and civilisation of Tamil Nadu was a key highlight of the event. It became peppy with the familiar stentorian voice of top actor Kamal Haasan's voice over.

It captured milestones in every sphere including, language, literature, art, architecture and the military might of the imperial Cholas.

The still in use oldest dam Kallanai, built across River Cauvery about 2000 years ago by Karikala Chola in Thanjavur District and use of terracotta pipes for irrigation in the days of yore were among the many nuggets presented.

Superstar Rajinikanth was among the star invitees who were present.

The Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The edition will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category, ANI reported.

With inputs from agencies

