Chennai: Woman suffering from sleepwalking disorder, depression dumps gold worth Rs 15 lakh in ATM dustbin

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman in Chennai dumped 43 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth a whopping Rs 15 lakh in the dustbin of an ATM on Kundrathur Murugan Koil road in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to a report by ToI, the woman was mentally unwell, depressed and was suffering from a sleepwalking disorder.

Noticing the gold ornaments in the dustbin, the security guard at the ATM called up the Kundrathur police station and informed them about a leather bag inside the bin.

He told the police that he opened the suspicious bag and fund gold jewellery stuffed inside it. A police complaint was registered with the help of the manager of the bank the ATM is attached to.

During the investigation, the police checked the CCTV camera and found out that a woman left the ATM, dumping the bag in the dustbin.

The police also received a complaint from a couple who said that their 35-year-old daughter was missing from the house since 4 am. The couple later dialled the police to inform that she had returned around 7 am.

The couple was then the CCTV camera footage and they confirmed that it was their daughter who was seen dumping the bag stuffed with Rs 15 lakh gold jewellery in the bin of an ATM.

The parents of the woman said that they did not know that their daughter had taken away the jewellery until police asked them to check for the valuables inside the cupboard.

The couple informed the police that their daughter had the habit of sleepwalking and that she had been in depression for the past few months. They also said that their ward is undergoing treatment.

The police handed over the bag to the couple. The report quoted Kunrathur inspector Chandru saying that had it not been for the timely alert from the security guard of the ATM, it wouldn’t have been possible to trace the jewellery.

The police also thanked the security guard and bank manager for their honest gesture.

With inputs from agencies

