Chennai woman police officer rescues unconscious man by carrying him on shoulders; watch viral video here

While Chennai is battling incessant rains, the video of a female cop carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders after rescuing him from a fallen tree has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Inspector E Rajeswari carrying a 28-year-old man to an autorickshaw.

According to news reports, Rajeswari received a call around 8.15 am in the morning. The call from the control room said that a man, R Udhayakumar, had apparently died at the cemetery in the TP Chatram area after a branch had fallen on him.

The female cop rushed with her team to the cemetery spot. After removing the fallen tree, they saw that Udhayakumar was unconscious. Apparently, Udhayakumar and his friend, both of whom worked at the cemetery, had become unconscious due to imbibing too much alcohol. Udhayakumar’s friend assumed that he had died and informed the control room. However, Inspector Rajeswari did reprimand Udhayakumar’s friend for assuming the worst and not acting sensibly by taking his friend to the hospital.

In the 1.28 minute clip, the 53-year-old police officer can be seen carrying the man on her shoulders and trying to put him in the patrol vehicle. She then immediately spotted a rickshaw and rushed the man to the hospital along with his friend.

She instructed the driver to save Udhayakumar at all costs. Later on, the police reported that Udhayakumar was out of danger and just suffered few concussions.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital. Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here. (Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

According to NDTV, the 53-year-old female cop has been "into athletics" and does not "think twice" before rushing in to save a life.

Rajeswari’s heroic act is being applauded by internet users, where people have saluted her valiant efforts.

Others admired her dedication to save the man's life.

Many added that the woman inspector had made them proud.

Chennai continues to battle heavy rains, with at least 14 deaths being reported due to rain-related incidents.