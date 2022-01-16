Chennai observes Sunday lockdown: Here's what's allowed and what's not

The Tamil Nadu government has extended COVID-19 restrictions till 31 January in order to contain the transmission of the virus besides imposing complete lockdowns on Sundays

The roads of Chennai wore a deserted look on Sunday as the city observed its second lockdown as part of its plan to impose complete lockdown on all Sundays in Tamil Nadu, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities. This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967.

What's allowed and what's not on Sundays

Essential services such as milk, ATMs, hospitals, goods transportation, petrol pumps will remain operational.

The state government has permitted restaurants to operate food delivery services from 7 am to 10 pm.

People traveling via flight and train need to travel to the airport and railway station with their own transportation carrying their travel ticket.

Inter and intra public transportation will be functional.

Employees working from office must carry company IDs.

Earlier on 11 January, Tamil Nadu health minister MA Subramanian said there is no need for a complete lockdown in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

"There is no need for full lockdown as of now. The chief minister has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now," Subramanian had said.

On 10 January, the Tamil Nadu government extended COVID-19 restrictions till 31 January in order to contain the transmission of the virus.

What are the restrictions

According to a Hindustan Times report, the existing COVID-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu, including the closing of schools from classes 1 to 9, kindergarten, coaching centres and limited seating capacity in public transport, have been extended to 31 January.

According to the state government circular, devotees will not be allowed in all places of worship between 14 to 18 January.

Barring flights, suburban and other train operations, bus and other public transport services, including the Metro rail, has been suspended.

The book fair and exhibitions remain postponed.

People are allowed to attend family functions, including marriages, during the Sunday lockdown. According to the state government, only 100 people are allowed to attend marriages.

Other restrictions pertaining to restaurants’ take away service and theatres will continue till this month-end,

According to a PTI report, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as the Vandalur zoo, too would be closed to the public till 31 January, 2022, a senior official said on 15 January.

The night curfew will continue till 31 January and remain effective from 10 pm to 5 am from Mondays to Saturdays.

According to the Union health ministry, Tamil Nadu along with seven others states has emerged as states of concern with high COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.

