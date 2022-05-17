Chennai: Mutilated body of moneylender found, three arrested

According to the police, the man’s body was found in several pieces and his head was still missing

Chennai: Police here have arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old moneylender allegedly over a monetary dispute.

According to the police, the man’s body was found in several pieces and his head was still missing, Hindustan Times reported.

The deceased has been identified as S Chakrapani, a resident of Manali area of the city and a functionary of the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, police informed, adding that the body parts were found in a gunny bag at a house in Royapuram area, while they are still looking for the missing head of the man.

Among those arrested are Thameem Banu, 39, her brother Wasim Batcha, 36, and one Delhi Babu, 29, an auto-rickshaw driver, in connection with the murder, the report stated.

Earlier on 13 May, police received complaints of a foul smell from a house belonging to Banu and her husband Aslam Hussaini Basha in Royapuram in north Chennai, a senior officer said. The official added that when they entered the house, the police found the mutilated body of a man, who was later identified as Chkarapani.

"The body was cut into pieces. They had used a huge knife, which they got from a butcher," the police official told HT.

Chakrapani and the accused siblings had known each other for the past three years when the duo lived in the Manali area near the deceased's house, a police officer said. They reportedly borrowed money from Chakrapani before moving to Royapuram. On 10 May, when Chakrapani went to Banu’s house to demand for repayment, he allegedly dragged her by her arm and used abusive words against her. Her brother was also present at the house, police informed, adding that the siblings first pushed Chakrapani, causing injury, before they murdered him.

After the incident, they sought the help of the auto-rickshaw driver, known to them, to get rid of the body parts, police said.

