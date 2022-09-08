Chennai: 19-year-old medical aspirant hangs self after failing to clear NEET-UG 2022; not the first time in Tamil Nadu

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET-UG results on Wednesday. As many as 9,93,069 (56.3 per cent) of the 17,64,571 candidates who appeared for the exam qualified

New Delhi: Dissatisfied with her score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, result, a 19-year-old Chennai girl died by suicide moments later after the results were declared on Wednesday, 7 September. The girl was found hanging at her residence in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district after she failed to clear the medical entrance examination.

After the family saw the girl hanging in her room, they rushed her to KMC hospital in Chennai but she was declared “brought dead”. Police have sent the body for autopsy.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET-UG results on Wednesday. As many as 9,93,069 (56.3 per cent) of the 17,64,571 candidates who appeared for the exam qualified. This time again, girls outnumbered boys by over 1.3 lakh in qualifying the exam.

The maximum number of candidates who qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).

Pressure to qualify NEET

NEET aspirant in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi died by suicide over result fear. Rajalakshmi, a 21-year-old girl took the drastic step on 1 September when her parents were out to work.

As per reports by local media, Rajalakshmi attempted NEET for the last two years and the exam this year was her third attempt to qualify the medical entrance examination.

In fear, NEET aspirants end life before exam

It is to be recalled that in July this year, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her home in Ariyalur after she scored 160 in the medical entrance examination that she took last year.

Police said that Nishanthi was scheduled to take NEET for the second time this year and had was preparing at a coaching centre in Tiruchy. She was depressed for the past one week and due to fear of the examination she died by suicide. Her mother found her body the next morning.

In another incident, 19-year-old Ojas Prajapati from Valsad in Gujrat died by suicide, two days after taking NEET-UG 2022 as “he could not perform well” in the exam, police said.

Police said that Ojas, a resident of RM Dreams apartment, was found hanging inside his room by his father Dharmendra Prajapati, a professor with Valsad Polytechnic college, when he went to wake him from his sleep.

Police found a purported suicide note on the study table in his bedroom in which it was mentioned that this was his second attempt at NEET and it did not go well. “Ojas was depressed as he could not performed well in the exams. We have recovered a suicide note in which he had mentioned that nobody should be blamed for his act,” Police said.

With inputs from agencies

Please note: A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.