Panchkula (Haryana): Having launched an ambitious programme to re-introduce the cheetah into the jungles of India, the Indian government has undertaken an elaborate project to protect the majestic beasts which have been imported from Africa.

German Shepherds are being trained at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s (ITBP) National Training Centre for Dogs in Panchkula, Haryana to be deployed in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to protect the recently released Namibian cheetahs from poachers.

“The dogs will be trained to detect tiger skin and bones during the specialised training course. These dogs are being trained by us in collaboration with WWF-India,” IS Duhan, IG, Basic Training Center of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (BTC-ITBP) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Haryana: German Shepherds getting trained at Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's (ITBP) National Training Centre for Dogs in Panchkula to be deployed in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to protect the recently released Namibian cheetahs from poachers. pic.twitter.com/emVv7qgcbW — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' last Sunday, Prime Minister Narenda Modi appealed to the people to to take part in a contest on the 'MyGov' platform and suggest names for the cheetahs. PM Modi had released into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh during his birthday celebrations on September 17.

Some of the most commonly suggested names for the cheetahs are Milkha, Chetak, Vayu, Svasti and Twara.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.